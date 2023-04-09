"Howdy! My name is Tex and I'm looking for a pardner." With a name like Tex, you could assume this cute little black terrier is from Texas, but he is actually a rescue from an overcrowded shelter in California.

Tex is five years old and is an athletic and trim guy weighing in at 23 pounds. He is active, but not hyper, and loves going for walks. Sometimes he can be shy meeting new people, especially men, but being at the shelter and interacting with all the nice men who work and volunteer here has increased his trust greatly.

