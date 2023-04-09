"Howdy! My name is Tex and I'm looking for a pardner." With a name like Tex, you could assume this cute little black terrier is from Texas, but he is actually a rescue from an overcrowded shelter in California.
Tex is five years old and is an athletic and trim guy weighing in at 23 pounds. He is active, but not hyper, and loves going for walks. Sometimes he can be shy meeting new people, especially men, but being at the shelter and interacting with all the nice men who work and volunteer here has increased his trust greatly.
Tex is quiet and loves to be cuddled, and at five years old, he has some manners and is housebroken. No puppy antics here! Just a well-behaved young dog. Some of our dog walkers especially enjoy walking him because he is so good on a leash. He does not maul his stuffed toys as so many dogs do, and has a stuffed fox that is his favorite buddy, and takes him into his bed every night.
He enjoys watching the goings on at the shelter, and would make a great quiet companion for walks, or watching movies snuggled up with you on the couch. Tex likes some dogs, but not all dogs, so if there is another dog in the house, a meet and greet would be necessary. As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50. Come and meet Tex and get a very nice new canine "pardner"!
Starla
Starla is a pretty medium hair gray and white kitty who is about four years old. She is shy, but oh so sweet! She came to us when her owner could no longer care for her. We often feel sorry for her because she is shy and shy cats don't do well in a shelter environment. Often, it seems like some of the other cats bully and pick on her, which means he spends a lot of the time she could be basking in the sun on the window sills hiding from the more aggressive cats. Not a very nice life!
Starla enjoys quiet attention, especially from our Cat Cuddlers who pet her and talk to her when they are on duty. We are very much hoping that some quiet, gentle person with a mellow home will step up and give this sweet, deserving kitty a home. A lot of cats settle into shelter life, and some actually flourish. But for shy and sensitive cats like Starla, it is very stressful. As Pet of the Week, Starla's adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.
We need items for our upcoming Beachpets Treasure Hunt Online auction
This is a major fundraiser for the shelter and brings much needed revenue for the animals. We still need items donated for the auction, which begins at noon on Friday, April 14, and ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. The types of items we are looking for include artwork, arts and crafts, handmade jewelry and home decor, collectables, gift certificates for goods and services, pet supplies and vintage items in good condition. Bring your items to the shelter during open hours Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have questions about the auction or donating items, please call the shelter at 360-642-1180 during these open hours. For more information, visit the "Events" section on our website beachpets.com.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
