Last week we featured charming sisters Sabrina and Tabitha, two one year old black kitties, and sadly, no one stepped up to offer them loving homes. It is a sad reality that in shelters across America, black pets, both dogs and cats, are the last to be adopted, and sometimes the first to be euthanized.
Part of this sad fact is due to the lingering superstitions concerning black cats. These superstitions arose during the Middle Ages, and were associated with witchcraft. Luckily for our feline friends, these ridiculous superstitions have virtually vanished and black cats are now a part of many families across the world.
In several countries, black cats are cherished, including Ireland where they are considered good luck, and in Japan, where they are considered a symbol of prosperity. People who own black cats, myself included, treasure our “house panthers” for their beauty and personalities. Many black cats have some Siamese heritage, and inherit their quirky personalities and behaviors, such as playing in water and enjoying traveling with their owners. Currently, we have in the shelter three black adult kitties hoping to show their new owners just how wonderful black kitties can be.
Outgoing, affectionate and “chonky” Annie was featured in a previous Shelter Report, but unfortunately did not meet her person. Annie is six years old and came to us as a stray. She resides in our free range “Jungle Room” where she loves to be the first to approach visitors for pets and attention. She would be a wonderful companion for a person who loves an affectionate, responsive and attentive kitty. Tabby and Sabrina are very outgoing and affectionate, and would do well adopted into a family with kind children, or to single people wanting a loving kitty companion.
In order to help our three black beauties find their forever homes, some of their fans at the shelter have sponsored their adoptions, meaning they can go without cost to their new owners. Our usual adoption screening criteria will apply. If you think you can help these kitties get out of the shelter and into a home where their wonderful personalities will be appreciated, go to our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt.”
We have a lot of kittens in foster care and the shelter, including some cute “mini panthers,” who will soon be available for adoption. Watch our website, beachpets.com as new available kittens will be posted there.
Updated summer hours
Note that the shelter is now open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and that we have extended hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
