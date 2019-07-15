We are having a kitten shower at the shelter this Saturday, July 20, from noon to 3 p.m. to celebrate the arrival of the darling kittens who have been in foster care until they have reached at least eight weeks of age.
This is a fun family event and adopters who bring shower presents for the kittens will receive 10% off their adoption fee.
Things the kittens would especially like to receive include Purina Kitten Chow, Miracle Nipple Mini (for bottle feeding motherless newborns) toys, KMR (Kitten Milk Replacer for bottle feeders) pate canned cat food (poultry variety seems to agree the best with their tummies) fleece baby blankets, and heating pads (not auto off, gently used fine).
Four of the kittens available for adoption have been picked by the staff as “Mystery Kittens.” Adopters who pick these kittens will win a prize!
Come in on Saturday, see some adorable kittens and enjoy refreshments. We also have some wonderful adult cats for adoption for those folks not up to the antics of kittens.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
