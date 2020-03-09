Thor is a very handsome black and tan dachshund who is six and a half years old and is a favorite with our dog walkers because he is so good on a leash and his enthusiasm for getting out and about is contagious.
He was an owner release because they were moving and could not take him with them. Thor can be a little slow to warm up when meeting new people, but once he gets to know you it is obvious that he loves being with people and cuddling up in laps.
He is a nice and trim doxie, which is very important in this breed. Doxies that are allowed to get overweight can tend to get back problems — a result of their “low rider” body style.
On his intake form, Thor’s previous owner described him as a “quiet, protective dog who is always by your side.” The owner also stated that he chases cats and that young children make him nervous, so he should go to an adult, cat-free home. He seems to get along with other dogs, but a meet and great will be necessary if there is another dog in the adopter’s home.
Thor would give his new person a lot of love and companionship. As his previous owner said: “once he gets to know you, the more he will love you!
Volunteer orientation this Saturday
The SPCHS is a largely volunteer-driven organization. We have only a handful of paid employees, and rely on our dedicated volunteers to fill many roles necessary to keep the no-kill shelter running.
We are having our monthly volunteer orientation this Saturday, March 14, at the Shelter Annex just west of the shelter building at 330 Second Street NE in Long Beach. The orientation will start at 10 a.m. and go until about noon.
The orientation will include a review of the Volunteer Handbook, volunteer opportunities available, and a tour of the shelter. There are many volunteer roles to be filled, ranging from direct care such as dog walking and cat cuddling to working with the public at the front adoption desk.
Volunteering at the Humane Society is a great way to meet like-minded people who are interested in animal welfare, and can be a very satisfying experience. New in town?
Several of our volunteers have said that when they were new to the community they reach out to volunteer at the Humane Society and have made some great new friends!
Please do not bring your pets to the orientation except for service animals. You are welcome to bring food and drinks for yourself. For more information please contact the shelter at 360-642-1180. Shelter open hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hope to see you Saturday!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
