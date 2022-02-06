It's a sad fact that the shy dogs and cats in shelters are often overlooked, sometimes to the extent that they can spend months and even years lingering until their special person comes along.
Shelter life is hard for most cats, and even harder for shy cats. The noise, other animals, and a constant flow of people come and go and cause cats who already have a tendency to frighten easily to hide, sometimes to the point that potential adopters don't even notice them. Other overlooked cats might have personality quirks, a "catitude" or physical qualities that cause them to linger. It's easy to get smitten with an adorable kitten, but harder to take on the responsibility of adopting a shy, disabled kitty, or one with special needs. It takes a special person to open up their hearts to this needy shelter population.
Cat Cuddlers
We have a great group of volunteers at the shelter who work with the cats, called appropriately, The Cat Cuddlers. The Cuddlers come almost daily to the shelter and pay attention to the cats, petting them, brushing them, and playing with them. They try to pay special attention to the shy or special-needs cats, and their devoted care has helped bring a lot of these cats out of their shells.
Recently, the Cuddlers have been busy taking pictures of some of the longer term feline shelter residents and writing biographies, featuring their positive attributes and personality quirks as well. This week we are featuring three of the kitties the Cuddlers would like to introduce in hopes of finding them their forever homes.
Lola
First up is Lola, who came to us as a stray in April of 2021. We think she is about nine years old. Lola is the reigning queen of the freerange Jungle Room, where she likes to observe activities from her bed. She is a big, beautiful multi-colored girl who will accept pets most of the time. When she is feeling social, she will approach people for pets and to be brushed. When she is feeling antisocial, her catitude will emerge and she can be cranky. Those of us familiar with cat behavior will just appreciate her independent nature and will be receptive and experienced at reading her kitty cues. Lola prefers to be left alone by the other cats, but obviously she is in a room with other cats wandering around, so she might be ok being a companion to another non intrusive cat. As a Pet of the Week, Lola's adoption fee has been halved to just $12.50 (senior cat).
Darby
Darby is one of our shyest cats and long term residents. She spent many months hiding under tower cages in the Playroom. Darby has come a long way. She still prefers her personal space and low commotion, but she sometimes will accept pets, and spends most of her time out in the open now. Darby is very social with the other cats, and can often be seen grooming the kittens, and snuggling with other cats. She would probably be a good companion for another friendly cat. She is about two years old and is a pretty tabby and white girl. Her adoption fee as Pet of the week is only $25.
Adele
Adele is also one of our more shy long term resident kitties. When she arrived, she was exceedingly shy and has been overlooked by adopters. Very slowly, thanks to the Cuddlers, she has become more comfortable with people , and once she trusts a person, she very much appreciates pets, and enjoys playing with wand toys. The ideal home for this four year old tabby and white kitty would be with a patient person or family who can appreciate her friendly, reserved nature. She gets along well with other cats. Adel's adoption fee has been halved to just $25.
If you are interested in bringing home one of these special kitties, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instruction under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. If you are interested in becoming a Cat Cuddler, also visit our website and go to the "Volunteer" section and send us an application. Cat Cuddlers receive individualized attention and orientation.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
