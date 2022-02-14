Sweet MJ, an 8-year-old, female chihuahua mix, is ready to sit on your lap and be the center of attention. MJ came to us in December from one of our rescue partners in California. She can be a little shy at first but once she gets comfortable with you, she’s a real social butterfly. She loves to have everyone’s attention and if she doesn’t get it, she dances on her two hind feet until she does get your attention.
MJ would do best in a quiet household with no young children or other dogs. She would love a household with lots of love and time to give. MJ only has three teeth left so needs to eat soft food. MJ is current on her vaccinations, has been spayed, and is microchipped.
Are you ready to give this sweet, senior, 9-pound lap dog a home? Visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an application electronically. As Pet of the Week, MJ’s adoption fee has been halved to just $25.
Kitten season is coming
Kitten season is quickly approaching. You can help us with our mission to promote spay/neuter.
Do you have community/feral cats in your neighborhood? We can help. We have spay/neuter vouchers for just $7.50 per spay/neuter. We have traps we can loan for just a $60 deposit. Vouchers and traps are available at the shelter. Our website has information on how to trap. Go to beachpets.com, “Programs and Services,” and “Community Cats and TNR.”
Have cats in your household that need spay/neuter? We can help with that too. We have spay/neuter vouchers for low-income households in South Pacific County for just $30 per spay/neuter. To obtain a voucher, complete an application at the shelter.
Shelter Wish List
Speaking of kitten season, we could use some Purina Kitten Chow.
We had a great response to our request for paper towels. We love our community and send a big thank you as we now have enough paper towels for a while.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.