“Quinn” and “Cedar” were rescued by a woman who often fosters cats and kittens, and they were almost “foster fails” for her. A “foster fail” happens when someone falls in love with their foster animal and adopts them themselves instead of putting them up for adoption.
She did what she knew was the right thing after several weeks of fostering these beautiful kitties — she brought them to our shelter and put them up for adoption. She renewed her SPCHS membership, made a donation in their behalf, and drove away in tears ...
“Quinn” is a very handsome and unique 5-year-old kitty. He is a Manx (bobtail) with gorgeous flame-point Siamese markings. He was found abandoned in a vacated house by a real estate agent who notified Jan, the well-known kitty rescuer. Quinn is so sweet and awesome looking, it is hard to imagine that anyone would have abandoned him.
He has a cute “bunny tail” known as a “stumpy” which means he has the first joint of a normal tail. Not only is this an attractive feature, it genetically helps to prevent neurological disabilities which can occur in Manx born with no tails at all.
Manx are known for their sweet and friendly personalities and are fond of playing games — some will even play fetch with their owners. Quinn is very true to the Manx personality.
“Cedar” is a young torbie girl who was also rescued by Jan. Torbies are a form of calico cat, and Cedar has a wonderful patchwork quilt of colors. This sweet cat was abandoned in the middle of the night when her heartless owners left her in the street.
She is playful and affectionate, but very inquisitive. Jan says she will open doors, drawers, and cupboards, but playing with toys helps her to redirect her energy.
Both of these beautiful young cats are fully vetted — spayed and neutered, flea treated, and immunizations. In addition, a big plus for some households — they both like big, mellow dogs! Jan has several big dogs, and both Quinn and Cedar cuddled up with them.
Cedar and Quinn have had lives with hard knocks recently, but they still hoping to have loving new owners. Come and see these two sweet and gorgeous kitties. You just might be the one to give them the better new lives they deserve. They will reward you with love!
Worl
d’s Longest Garage Sale
The shelter participates in this community-wide event held annually over Memorial Day weekend. This is an important fundraiser for us, and we often have a large sale known to be the biggest and best on the peninsula.
Our sale this year will be on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, from 9am to 4 p.m. at the shelter annex, just west of the shelter building. There will be a discount “bag day” on Sunday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A great bake sale will also happen on Friday and Saturday.
This is a fun family event, and we will have lots of great items for sale. So come and enjoy shopping for “treasures” and support the Humane Society!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
