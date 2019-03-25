We are always striving to improve the shelter, and make it more comfortable and as progressive as possible. We recently received two wonderful grants to upgrade some badly outdated equipment.
• A great new dog-washing station
This weekend I washed my own dogs in the new washing station for the first time, and let me tell you, as someone who has used the infamous “Pink Tub” for years, this new addition is a blessing.
The tub is stainless steel, a very comfortable height from the floor, and large enough to accommodate the largest dog. The tub features a door, much like those seen on the “walk-in tub” commercials on TV. Small dogs can just be boosted over the side of the tub, and there is a pullout ramp so that larger dogs can walk up into the tub and not have to be lifted.
The spray attachment is professional grade, and is very user-friendly with great water pressure.
The new tub is offered for use free of charge to SPCHS members (although donations are always appreciated to help pay for bathing supplies). Community members are also welcomed to use the tub for just a donation. There will be times at the shelter when the tub is in use, so it would be wise to call ahead and see if it is available.
• State-of-the-art isolation cages for the kitties
Sickness and infectious diseases are always a problem at all shelters, where multiples of pets are housed. This problem is especially an issue with cats and kittens, who become ill with one of several respiratory viruses. Similar to the common human cold, these respiratory viruses spread in the air and on surfaces.
Cats can become very ill, and sometimes pass away from these viruses, especially older, frail kitties or kittens whose immune systems are not fully developed.
We have always had an isolation room at the shelter for sick cats, but the cages were very basic and did not provide good protection from spread of disease. Now we have ten state-of-the-art stainless steel cages with ventilated plastic barrier fronts and extraction fans that pass air through HEPA filters. The cages are roomier than our older enclosures, and should be more comfortable for the kitties as they recover. Some cats are ill with respiratory illness for weeks, requiring veterinary intervention, medications and treatments, and supportive care.
We would love to show off our new equipment, so come on down to the shelter and we will give you a tour!
Beach Pets Bash!
This important fundraiser for the shelter is coming up soon! It will feature a delicious lasagna dinner, silent auction, cash bar, and music with DJ Matt Barnes.
The event will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Peninsula Senior Center, 21603 O Lane, Klipsan Beach. Tickets are only $25, and one adult beverage is included in the ticket price. Purchase tickets at: charityauction.bid/BeachPetsBash! or at the shelter, 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach.
Join us for a fun evening and help support the shelter pets!
Shelter Hours Correction: Beginning April 4, the shelter will remain open one night each week until 6 p.m. Our Thursday hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours continue to be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 4. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
