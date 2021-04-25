These brothers are special not only because they are very sweet, but because they also are polydactyl — meaning they have extra toes! Cute little baseball mitts! They were brought to us in February by their young owner who was moving out of state and couldn't take them with her. The boys (or "cattens" as we call adolescent kitties) are about 11 months old. Loki is white and gray, and brother Frodo is black and white.
Their previous owner describes them as "friendly, playful, affectionate, and always purring" and we have found them to be all this and more. They have become staff favorites because they love attention and are very playful, and are good with other cats. Their owner also said that they "played with our dogs."
We are hoping that these brothers can go to a home together, as they have never been apart and are very bonded to one another. They love to sleep together in the sun on the windowsill of the room they are in, often with their arms around each other. Frodo and Loki would be a wonderful pair of kitties for a home with several children, each wanting their "own kitty."
Frodo and Loki are fully vetted, including neuter, vaccinations and chipping. As Pets of the Week, their adoption fees have been reduced to just $50 each, or $75 for both. It would be so nice for them to go to a loving home together! If you are interested in adopting these great kitties or any other shelter pet, please go to our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to electronically complete and send your application. Staff will review your application and make arrangements for you to come to the shelter to visit the pet, if your application is approved.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
