We have two charming red pets looking for their forever homes. Both will be great companions!
Elliott
Anyone who has ever had an orange or red cat knows how wonderful they are and that they have lots of personality, and Elliott is no exception. This two year old boy came to us as a stray, having been found out in the woods. He looked like a kitty who had been lost for a while, and was unneutered. A quick trip to the vets fixed that issue, and he has blossomed at the shelter.
Elliot is friendly, playful, and affectionate. He didn't like the confines of a cage, but once he was vetted, he graduated to the free range "Playroom" where he is in the company of several rambunctious teenaged cats, and he is doing fine.
Orange cats are about 75% male, and tend to have certain characteristics in common. They are "Dad Cat" like with young, playful kittens, and tend to be more tolerant of kitten behavior than most adult cats. They can be quite dog-like in their loyalty to their owners, and enjoy accompanying the man of the house on "projects" around the garage or yard.
Jaxson
Our canine redhead is "Jaxson," a delightful six year old Australian Shepherd with a beautiful burnished auburn coat. His owners surrendered him to us because they have a young family and didn't have enough time for him. The young kids in the household made him nervous, and the parents were astute enough to know that this wonderful dog needed a better home.
Jaxson has quickly become a staff favorite, particularly with our dog walking team. Our walkers say he is the "best behaved dog on a leash" at the shelter, and is a delight to walk. His previous owners say that his favorite activities are fetching, running, and walking. His great leash manners mean he might be even a good fit for an older, active person who enjoys walking but doesn't want a dog who lunges or pulls on a leash.
The ideal home for this wonderful medium-sized dog would be a home without small children and with a fenced yard. Jaxson would be the type of dog who always wants to be at his owner's side, getting and receiving love and attention.
Drop by our Sweet Open House
We are having an open house at the shelter on February 19 from 1-3pm and you are welcome! Come and learn about the South Pacific County Humane Society, who we are and what we do. No appointment is necessary, but if you would like to schedule a specific tour time, call the shelter at 360-642-1180 during our open hours Tues-Sat 11am to 3pm. The shelter is located at 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach. This will be a great time to meet shelter staff and volunteers, and to see all the wonderful opportunities we have for volunteers. Hope to see you Sunday!
As Pets of the Week, the adoption fees for this duo of delightful redheads has been halved. With this reduction in fees, Jaxson could go to his new loving home for just $62.50, and Elliott could be a wonderful new kitty companion for just $25!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
