• Do you want to reach your 10,000 steps every day?
• Do you want to reach 70 minutes walking per week?
• Do you want to make a shelter pup smile, like the two pictured here?
Come walk one of our dogs! You will be improving your fitness and well-being and their adoptability. Regular walking makes a real difference to a dog’s life while in the shelter. This program is based in Long Beach, with full training offered.
For more information, call Jeniene at 678-907-3216 or Kate at 503-706-6960.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.