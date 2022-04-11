Currently, we have a higher census of dogs than we often do, so we are having a 50% off adoption fee sale on some of our adult dogs in hopes of finding these dogs their loving, forever homes. We have seven adult dogs on this sale, which runs through April.
Here are the dogs we have available for the sale — their pictures and descriptions can also be found on our website beachpets.com: Sugar, Bandit, Redi, Peaches, Rudy, Duane, and Goldie.
• Sugar is a young, large white dogo/doberman/bully breed mix. He is currently finishing up some work with a trainer and will be available soon. Sugar is intelligent and eager to learn. His trainer is willing to work with any potential adopter to support a smooth transition for this sweet dog.
• Bandit is a three-and-a-half-year-old black and white male lab mix. He loves being outdoors and going for walks, and is good on a leash. He retrieves balls, and may be a good companion for another dog-friendly dog.
• Redi is a three year old great Pyrenees/lab mix, who seems to have mainly lab personality traits. She has a very sweet personality, loves the outdoors, and is good on a leash. She also loves kids, and has done well around children as young as one year of age.
• Peaches is a sweet, people-loving gray and white pittie mix who is smart and eager to learn. She needs a home without small dogs, cats, or young children.
• Rudy is a seven-year-old basset hound/dachshund mix. He can take a while to warm up to strangers, but once he does, he is sweet, affectionate and loyal. He likes to lounge next to his person, but is not a lap dog, which is fortunate because he is larger than the average doxie- more the size of a larger basset. Rudy is on anti-inflammatory medication that he will need for life. He does not care for kids or young dogs, but an older “chilled” dog might be OK.
• Duane is a very sweet four-year-old fawn and white pittie mix. He enjoys walks, but tends to pull. Our loyal dog-walking team has been working on this with him, and he is improving.
• Goldie is a pretty reddish blond pittie mix. She is active and loves the outdoors. She is good on a harness, and loves to cuddle and give kisses. She does have some separation anxiety so the adopter would need to be home more than away. She was previously in a home with children, and did well.
The reduced adoption fees vary on these dogs, according to age and breed. If you are interested in any of these dogs, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an application electronically. If you are unsure which dog you want to meet, just enter “view” and arrangements will be made for you to come and meet the dogs in person.
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt online auction begins April 18This event is an important fundraiser for the shelter. This year, we have had some great auction items donated by our loyal supporters, and just waiting for the highest bidder. The fun begins April 18 at noon, and ends April 24 at 7 p.m. In order to bid on items, bidders will need to be registered. To register and view auction items, go to our website beachpets.com and go the the “Events” section. Open the Beach Pets Treasure Hunt section and follow the “To Register” section under the menu. Let the bidding begin!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
