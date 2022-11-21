Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving, and it is not only a time to find great deals on furniture or electronics. In the case of the shelter, we have no furniture or electronics, of course, but what we do have are some wonderful black and black white (tuxedo) cats and kittens very anxious to find their forever homes. For the sale, which will run both Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, all black and tuxedo kittens, regardless of their usual adoption fee, will be only $25! An amazing price for a fully vetted kitty!
To see our available Black Friday kitties, visit our website beachpets.com and go to the "Meet the Shelter Pets" under the "Adopt" Category. Interested adopters must act quickly to submit an application electronically. If you are not sure which cat or kitten interests you, just write "view" on the line calling for a pet's name. Staff will review your application, and once approved, make arrangements for you to come and visit the kitties in person.
Most of our available Black Friday kitties are teenage "Cattens" about 4-5 months old, but we do also have some very nice adults needing homes. One of the adults is charming five year old "Ace" a handsome black 16-pound "large and in charge" guy who would make a great addition in an adult home. Our teenage kitties have been housed in our free-range Playroom, and have often formed close bonds while playing together, and would be ideal for adopters wanting a bonded pair. It is very enjoyable to watch the antics of the kittens in the Playroom, and one can see the different personalities emerge. We had a recent adopter who came to view the kittens, and she said she was enjoying herself so much sitting in the sunny playroom watching the kittens she didn't want to leave!
We are hoping that many of the cats and kittens find loving homes during this sale, not only the black ones. This was a particularly late and prolific kitten season, and we still have a lot of beautiful and affectionate kittens of all colors and patterns. We have colorful calico girls, darling striped tigers, and charming orange guys, including a little family of bobtail orange and white kittens. Put in an application and come see the kitties! We can assure you, it will be more fun than looking at washers and dryers!
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt is underway
This is one of our biggest, and most important annual fundraisers this year as we find the shelter especially full of dogs and cats needing homes. The auction started Monday, Nov. 21 at noon, and runs until Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. We have some wonderful items just waiting for your winning bid! Gift certificates, artwork, beautiful handmade jewelry, to name just a few. To view items and to bid, visit our website beachpets.com and under the posting for the auction, tap "Start the Hunt" and access "register" on the menu. Please enjoy the auction and bid generously. The dogs and cats need you!
Fort George Benefit Night
This popular brewery and public house, located at 1483 Duane St. in Astoria, is having a benefit for the shelter On November 29. On this date, 10% of all sales will be donated to the SPCHS — beer, food, merchandise, even gift cards! This would be a great day to join friends for a brew and support the shelter!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
