Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving, and it is not only a time to find great deals on furniture or electronics. In the case of the shelter, we have no furniture or electronics, of course, but what we do have are some wonderful black and black white (tuxedo) cats and kittens very anxious to find their forever homes. For the sale, which will run both Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, all black and tuxedo kittens, regardless of their usual adoption fee, will be only $25! An amazing price for a fully vetted kitty!

To see our available Black Friday kitties, visit our website beachpets.com and go to the "Meet the Shelter Pets" under the "Adopt" Category. Interested adopters must act quickly to submit an application electronically. If you are not sure which cat or kitten interests you, just write "view" on the line calling for a pet's name. Staff will review your application, and once approved, make arrangements for you to come and visit the kitties in person.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.