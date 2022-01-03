2021 was a boom year for cats and kittens at the shelter, and to help our kitties find loving homes, we are launching 2022 with a cat sale that reflects 50% off our usual adoption fees. All of our available shelter cats featured on our website beachpets.com and on the website for our shelter on Petfinder will have these lowered adoption fees throughout the month of January.
With this sale, all kittens (less than 6 months of age) will be just $50, juveniles 6 months to 11 months will be $37.50, adults 1 to 7 years are $25, and senior cats 8 years of age and older are just $12.50. These are wonderfully low adoption fees given that our cats are fully vetted with interventions that would cost hundreds of dollars in the private sector including spay or neuter, vaccinations including rabies, tested for FIV/FELV, wormed, treated for fleas, and chipped.
As covid and its variants drag on through yet another year, we have come to realize just how comforting our pets can be to combat the loneliness and isolation a pandemic can bring. If you are interested in adopting a kitty this month, please visit our website beachpets.com or Petfinder to see the available cats and kittens in our shelter and submit an application to us electronically. Applicants with approved applications will be notified to make an appointment to view their prospective pet in person. If you have questions, call the shelter at 360-642-1180 or email us at spchs330@gmail.com .
Shelter Wish List
We are running low on some essential supplies at the shelter, and would be very grateful to receive donations of: dish scrub sponges; dish brushes with handles; paper towels; paper snack trays like those sold at Costco; liquid dish detergent, and 13-gallon trash bags. Thank you to our loyal supporters and best wishes for a great New Year!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
