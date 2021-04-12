Animal care technicians provide critical care to the pets at the SPCHS shelter. Duties include direct animal care such as feeding, grooming, and bathing shelter pets as well as maintenance and cleaning of the facility. This is a great employment opportunity for individuals interested in pet care and with a compassion for animals.
Basic requirements include the ability to safely, humanely, and kindly care for shelter cats and dogs. Physical requirements are the ability to stand, walk, bend, and stoop frequently to perform duties, and to perform prolonged strenuous physical activity including lifting and carrying objects weighing up to 50 pounds.
Other requirements include being punctual and able to maintain regular attendance, and the willingness to work early hours, weekends and holidays. Employee must have reliable transportation to and from work, and have a valid driver's license or ID, have verifiable work reference, and have a drug test and background check.
For a complete job description and application, visit our website beachpets.com and click on "contact." This is a great opportunity to join our team at our progressive no-kill shelter, and to work with like-minded individuals who have compassion for animals and an interest in their welfare. We are ready to welcome new members of our shelter family!
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt
We are having an online auction this April 25 to May 1 to raise much needed funds for the care of the shelter pets. Funds raised from this auction will support the care of over 500 shelter cats and dogs annually. We want to thank our supporters who have donated auction items, and are still hoping to receive additional items.
We would be grateful to receive items that will generate good bids, such as original artwork, new pet care items, collectibles, and vintage items of value (no furniture or clothing, please). Items for donation can be dropped off at the shelter, 330 2nd St. NE, Long Beach, during our open hours Tuesday through Saturday 11 a. m. to 3 p.m., or can be taken to BOLD Coffee and Art Gallery 711 Pacific Ave N, Long Beach on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thank you for your support of this important fundraiser!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
