Bissell (yes, the vacuum cleaner company) is not only a huge corporation, but like car giant Subaru, is very proactive in the animal welfare movement. As part of supporting animal welfare, Bissell has established the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation sponsors an adoption event called Empty the Shelters whereby they subsidize the adoption fees for pets in shelters across the nation in hopes of finding shelter pets their forever homes. And great news! This year the SPCHS has been named one of the participating shelters for this event!
This week, May 9-13, the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats (1-8 years old) are reduced. The adoption fee for adult dogs is only $50 (normally $75-$300) and for adult cats the fee is just $25 (normally $55). To view our adult pets who are available for this event, go to our website beachpets.com and click on "Adopt." If you see an adult cat or dog who interests you, complete an application online and send it to us electronically. If you have a pet in mind, place their name in the line calling for the pet you wish to meet. If you are unsure, just enter "View" on this line. Staff will review your application, and once approved, arrangements will be made for you to come and visit the pet in person. Please complete your adoption application as soon as possible so we can complete the screening process before the end of the event. We have some great pets available at a great price!
Giant Grrrage Sale coming up!
Our participation in the annual World's Longest Garage Sale over Memorial Day weekend is one of our most crucial fundraising events. We still need donations of items for the sale. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter on Friday and Saturday, May 12, 13, and May 19 and 20. If you are unable to drop items off during these dates and times call the shelter at 360-642-1180 to make special arrangements.
To view a list of the items we are needing for this sale and of those items we cannot accept, visit our website beachpets.com and look under garage sale in the "Events" section. Thank you to our loyal supporters for your help, and hope to see you at this year's sale! The sale will be held Friday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday is $5 Bag Day where anything you can fit in a provided bag is only $5! The sale will be held in the parking lot of the Shelter Annex Building just east of the shelter building, 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
