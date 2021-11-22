If you look closely at this picture, you can see that it is actually a picture of little Chihuahua puppy "Snickers" and his favorite fuzzy slipper toy that is almost as big as he is!
Snickers is an example of why we at the SPCHS are so grateful now, at this Thanksgiving, and throughout the year, for the generous help given us by our loyal supporters. We do not receive any government support, and rely largely on fundraising and the generosity of our followers, to operate the shelter and care for the cats and dogs. Little Snickers injured himself in his puppy exuberance jumping from his bed, and is now doing very well thanks to the fact that we were able to get him good veterinary care — and you helped make that happen!
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt
Currently we are conducting the Beach Pets Treasure Hunt, an online auction and one of our key fundraisers for 2021. We have received some outstanding auction items, and you can view them, and submit bids, at charityauction.bid/hunt until this Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m.
Our dedicated Fundraising Committee has spent countless hours organizing and photographing the auction items, and bidders will find clear pictures and good descriptions of the items on this site. The site also contains an easy to use section for cash donations. One of our most generous supporters has pledged a $2,000 matching fund donation, and supporters can use the donation section of the auction site or give donations at the upcoming Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. Giving Tuesday is an international program created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
The staff and volunteers of SPCHS want to sincerely thank our supporters for your generosity, and our dogs and cats are grateful to you also for giving them a nice place to stay as they await their Forever Homes. Happy Thanksgiving!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
