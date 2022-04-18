We have several litters of puppies, and their adult sizes are guessed to be from small to medium/large.
We are not sure of their breeds, and at this point, we just have to say that they are "Heinz 57's." There are two adorable black and white brothers we are calling lab/terrier mixes, and are two months old. April is a small blonde two month old terrier mix, and Ozzie and Cupcake are tan brother and sister husky mixes. They are three months old.
For more information on these puppies please visit our website beachpets.com where you will find updated pictures and information. If you are interested in meeting any of the shelter pets, also visit our website for adoption information, and for guidance on submitting an adoption application electronically.
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt online auction in full swing
This important fundraiser began Monday, April 18, at noon, and runs until Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. We have over 200 wonderful auction items, including artwork from noted local artists, accommodations at upscale beach locations, cat and dog goodie baskets, gourmet food and cocktail baskets, and much more. More items will be added as the auction continues.
Items can be viewed on our website beachpets.com under the "Events" category. If you want to bid on any items, you must register. To register, go to the auction site and open up the menu on the left upper screen and follow the instructions under "Register."
We are so grateful to all our supporters who provided the fantastic goodies for this auction, and hope that everyone will bid generously. All proceeds will go for the care of the shelter pets!
Half price adult dog sale continues through April 30
We are trying to help some of our adult dogs find their loving, forever homes by offering some of them at a 50% off adoption fee. Visit our website and watch for updates featuring these dogs by downloading our SPCHS Facebook posts. There are some great dogs available at even better prices!
We are open 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
