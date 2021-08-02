We strive hard to take good care of the shelter pets, but there are some that we need help with, like tiny puppies and kittens, pregnant mom cats or dogs, special needs pets or those with medical issues, and dogs and cats that are under-socialized and not adoptable without help with socialization.
This is where our wonderful supporters can step in and help! Puppies and kittens need lots of TLC and socialization, and are at risk if they are at the shelter because they are not fully vaccinated and can become seriously ill. It is a sad fact that in overcrowded “kill” shelters like some of those in California, puppies, kittens, pregnant dogs and cats, and pets with special needs are at the top of the euthanasia lists. Knowing this, we have worked with our rescue partners to save some of these at-risk pets and bring them to our shelter.
This has also been a horrific year for kittens — not that kittens are horrific but they have been born in huge numbers this year and there aren’t homes for them all. Because of covid, veterinarians have been backed up, and a lot of them are behind on being able to provide spay and neuter services. This has resulted in an unprecedented number of unwanted kittens being surrendered to shelters. Many shelters, including ours, have been flooded with kittens needing extra care. We have also had quite a few litters of puppies, some with their moms, and some tiny and without their moms, who would have loved to have a foster home until they were old enough to be adopted.
We also have some adult dogs who have special needs or need more socialization that would benefit from your help. Some, like George, recently had surgery and would love a quiet home and some TLC to recover. Others, such as cute terrier mixes Regina and Karen, are painfully shy, and although they get regular walks and attention from our awesome dog-walking team, this is not like being in a foster home where they can receive round the clock attention and encouragement. Also dogs like Copper, who is basically a very large puppy at less than a year old, would benefit greatly by being cared for by a foster person or a family saavy about working with large, energetic canines.
We have a lot of foster programs to help these special shelter pets, but we need caring foster people to make these programs work. If you think you would like to foster a special shelter pet, whether that be a tiny kitten needing bottle feeding, a pregnant mom cat needing a quiet environment, or a litter of puppies, please go to our website beachpets.com and go to the “Volunteer” section and then to the “Fostering” segment. There you will find two sets of foster applications — one for cats, and one for dogs. If the applications seem extensive, it is for good reason — by answering the questions you help us match the best foster situation to the appropriate pet needing help.
Fostering can be a wonderful opportunity. Foster folks not only have the satisfaction of caring for a pet who needs them, but also in knowing that they can make a life-long impact on a cat or dog, kitten or puppy, by helping them find their forever homes. Please go to our website and sign up! If you have more questions, or wish to know more about the needs of a particular pet, please contact the shelter at 360-642-1180 or email us at spchs330@gmail.com.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.