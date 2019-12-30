This little 12-pound Chihuahua mix came to us on the last transport of dogs we received from our rescue partner that saves pets from overcrowded California shelters.
He was a stray in the Oakland area, and never claimed by an owner. Wesley has the look of a little dog who may not have been treated all that well. When he is approached, he gives kind of a shy, wary look until he feels confident that a good person is just trying to meet him. Then he is all wiggles and will dance on his hind legs!
Wesley is very affectionate with the staff and volunteers at the shelter he has grown to trust. Shelter manager Sara calls him “The quintessential lap dog.” He does well on a leash and enjoys his walks, but one dog-walker says she thinks he would “really rather be carried!”
He is a little cautious of larger dogs (smart pup!) but gets along well with most dogs when he can take his time getting to know them. We are not sure how he does with cats, but he does not seem to be overly interested in the shelter cats in the lobby.
Wesley is looking for a quiet home where he has a favorite person who will cuddle with him and give him a good life. He is fully vetted and ready to go, and his adoption fee is only $175. Help Wesley get a new start in life by giving him a loving, forever home!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.