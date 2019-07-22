This past Saturday, we had our annual Kitten Shower at the shelter. We do this to showcase the kittens available for adoption. We were blessed with great weather, and fantastic supporters who came and enjoyed refreshments (thank you cupcake bakers!) and interacting with the playful kittens.
During the event, seven lucky kittens found their loving forever homes! In addition, Anya, a pretty adult cat who had lingered at the shelter for months, also found a home. I am thrilled about this because it broke my heart to drive up to the shelter and always see her little face peering out the window.
We still have 12 cute kittens available for adoption, and more to come into the shelter once they are eight weeks old.
Our kittens are only $100, and come fully vetted. This means they have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV (kitty AIDS), immunized as appropriate for age, and altered. For the budget-conscious adopter, this is a great price. This amount of vetting would cost hundreds of dollars in the private arena.
We want to thank Kristine Burlingame for her generous donation of a “kitten goody bag” filled with toys and food and other cat-care necessities. Adopters at the Kitten Shower were able to participate in a drawing to win this great door prize. Thank you, Kristine!
If you missed the Kitten Shower, it is not too late to adopt an adorable kitten. There truly is a kitten season, and kittens are only available from early spring to early fall. So come on down and meet your next little feline best friend before they are no longer available in the fall.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
