When this cute little “pocket pittie” first arrived at the shelter on a transport from our rescue partner that saves cats and dogs from overcrowded California “kill” shelters, I went to look at her. There she was — smiling and wiggling, and she hasn’t stopped since!
Chloe is a two-year-old gray and white pittie mix who is a very nice weight — about 35 to 40 pounds.
She is smaller than a lot of pitties, hence the “pocket pittie” description. She loves attention from the staff and volunteers, and would be a very nice addition to a family. She also seems to enjoy the company of other dogs, and would probably be a good companion in a home with another dog. Her history with cats is unknown.
Chloe loves to go for walks, but gets so excited that she tends to pull on a leash. Our dog walkers have started to walk her with her wearing a harness, and this has helped quite a bit. She is so friendly to everyone she meets that she has become a staff and volunteer favorite.
As Pet of the Week, Chloe’s adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50. She is fully vetted, up to date on immunizations, including rabies, spayed and microchipped. Because the shelter is still open to the public by appointment only, interested adopters for Chloe or other shelter pets need to visit our website beachpets.com and submit an online application. Hard copies of adoption applications are also in a folder by the front door to the shelter.
The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment for adoptions and surrenders. People can come by anytime during open hours for food from the pet food bank, obtain vouchers, pick up or drop-off strays, or to make donations.
During the hours the shelter is closed, staff and volunteers check phone messages. Our number is 360-642-1180.
Shelter Wish List
Kitten season has hit with a bang, and we are out of kitten chow! We would be very grateful to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow. Supporters who do not wish to shop in person, can access on-line retailers like Chewy.Com and have donations shipped to us directly. Our address is 330 Second Street NE, Long Beach. The kittens thank you!
