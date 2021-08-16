Sweet Star is looking for a home! This 18-month-old little girl is smart and funny. A beautiful color with a lovely face to match, Star is a total sweetheart. She loves to run and play. Star is great with other dogs, though sometimes does not realize she has an off switch — she just wants to play and play and play!
She is also really good with people, affectionate and loving. There would be no concerns about having her in a home with children, in fact she would make a wonderful companion. Star does not have a mean bone in her body! She has the softest coat and is great to snuggle with.
Star has spent most of her short life at the shelter. Adored by volunteers and staff alike, she is certainly a favorite at the South Pacific County Humane Society. Star does have a chronic lung condition which requires daily medication. Most of the time this does not inhibit her love of life. In fact, having a good run or play with another pup seems to help. Some days she will not be so great, and will need to rest more. What will be important for the person or family who adopt or foster Star is that they watch out for any signs of her condition exacerbating and take her directly to the vet (signs would include fever, vomiting, and not being her usual bouncy self). One area Star will need a little work on is toilet-training. As she has lived most of her life in the shelter, she needs to get the hang of this. But she is smart and food-motivated, so with some training this should not be a problem!
Star is a unique pup. While her health condition means she needs some extra care, she is spirited and full of life. She would be a great addition to anyone’s life. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Star please go to beachpets.com and follow the links to adopt.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
