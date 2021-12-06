I just finished reading Sydney Steven’s column in the Dec. 1 Chinook Observer and would like to clarify a couple of statements.
In her last paragraph Sydney states ”(never mind that it would put a bit of a hole in the county tax budget, but surely adjustments to county budgets could be made)”. The idea that property taxes in the state of Washington are calculated the same as sales tax or income tax is a common misconception. Sales, income and other taxes are rate based. The rate is set and the value is multiplied by the rate to calculate the tax. An example; using a sales tax rate of 8%, a $200 value would pay $16 and a $100 value would pay $8. Very simple.
In Washington the assessed value is only part of the equation. Unlike a rate-based system, the property tax rate is calculated and changes every year. To find the rate (R) in a district, the amount of taxes levied or to be collected by the district (L) is divided by the total assessed value of all the parcels in the taxing district (AV) or L/AV = R. When the value (AV) goes up the rate (R) decreases and increases when the AV goes down. L, the amount to be levied, is limited to an increase of 1% plus any new construction over the previous year. The commissions and boards vote on the amounts to be collected every year in November in public meetings. The law does not state that these commissions and boards have to take or levy the maximum amount.
Back to the proposed new city: First off, every parcel — even those in the cities — pays county Current Expense, so a new north peninsula city wouldn’t affect the county's levy. Parcels in the new city would also continue to pay port, hospital and library levies.
Secondly, those parcels outside of city limits pay into the County Road Fund and their local fire district, in this case Fire District 1. Again, using the above formula, these two district's rates would probably increase but the amount collected wouldn’t change unless the commissioners of those districts voted to take less. Thirdly, the new city would probably charge a new levy amount to pay for police, fire and streets, which would probably be more than the road levy and fire district levy now charged.
This is not a letter for or against any proposed new city or taxing district but just an attempt to clarify how property taxes are calculated. Nor is it meant to address arguments concerning services in the north part of the peninsula but as an explanation of the levy process.
As with all levies this office will simply comply with what the voters or their representatives decide. We don’t have anything to do with tax amounts other than calculating the rates. All the new higher sales figures in the county over the past couple of years have not increased the amount the county or other districts can levy but simply drove down the levy rates.
Any questions please don’t hesitate to call me at 360-875-9301 or email at brucew@co.pacific.wa.us. Thank you for letting me serve you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.