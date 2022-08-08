The 2022 Change of Value (COV) notices, which show the new assessed values of properties to be used for the 2023 property taxes, will be mailed Friday, Aug 12. The new values are based on actual sales which occurred prior to Jan 1, 2022 and most property owners will see an increase in value due to sale prices over the assessed value in 2021. The COV notices will be on bright yellow postcards or in letter form for multiple parcels.

If you do not receive a notice then the assessed value on your property has not changed. If you disagree with your new assessment you have 30 days to appeal. The appeal deadline this year is Sept. 12. Please contact this office before this date if you have any questions. By law we (the assessor’s office) can’t change values after this date if the value hasn’t gone through the appeal process. If you want to scream and yell at someone about the new values please ask to speak to me. The staff is only doing their jobs as prescribed by Washington State law.

