The 2022 Change of Value (COV) notices, which show the new assessed values of properties to be used for the 2023 property taxes, will be mailed Friday, Aug 12. The new values are based on actual sales which occurred prior to Jan 1, 2022 and most property owners will see an increase in value due to sale prices over the assessed value in 2021. The COV notices will be on bright yellow postcards or in letter form for multiple parcels.
If you do not receive a notice then the assessed value on your property has not changed. If you disagree with your new assessment you have 30 days to appeal. The appeal deadline this year is Sept. 12. Please contact this office before this date if you have any questions. By law we (the assessor’s office) can’t change values after this date if the value hasn’t gone through the appeal process. If you want to scream and yell at someone about the new values please ask to speak to me. The staff is only doing their jobs as prescribed by Washington State law.
It seems that the housing market pressure in the urban areas on the West Coast was still affecting rural Washington in 2021, as people either retire from or commute to these cities.
Sales numbers and sale prices in Pacific County increased in 2021 as with the rest of the West Coast. There were 1,300 qualified sales used to calculate the new values. The median sale price of a home (including stick-built and manufactured homes) in Pacific County increased from $235,000 in 2020 to $309,000 in 2021. Most areas (including commercial properties) had an average sales increase of about 30%-35%. However, there were certain types of properties that had significantly higher increases. The most significant increases were among RV/camping lot properties, which in some areas increased by well over 100%, especially on the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula. Mobile Home Parks, RV Parks, Fuel/Mini-marts had very large increases as well based on sales.
Much higher sales in the Grayland area from “Washaway Beach” north, seem to indicate that buyers believe that the erosion in that area has stabilized. Values have increased to reflect those sales.
Sales lists used to set the new assessed values are available on our website or by request from our office.
After you receive your COV notice, please take some time to review it. Our goal here is to be as accurate and fair as possible. Since we physically inspect only one-sixth of the county annually (South Bend, Raymond, Tokeland and Grayland areas this year) and statistically determine the other areas values, there might be changes that we aren’t aware of which would affect a property’s value. If you have questions about your new value, or something has changed to your property, please call the office at one of the numbers below.
Under Washington’s budget-based property tax system, a 20% increase in assessed value does not mean a 20% increase in property taxes. The assessed value is only one component in the calculations of the levy amounts
Please remember that you only have 30 days until Sept. 12 to appeak your new values. Next February (five months from now) when you get your tax statements for 2023, it will be too late to make any adjustments in the value.
Also remember if you are over 61 years old as of Dec. 31, 2021, or disabled and make less than $40,000 annually your primary residence may qualify for a Senior Citizen exemption. Call our office for further information.
If you have any questions about your COV notice, the Senior Exemption program or any other property tax issue, or see a correction needed on our Taxsifter or Mapsifter websites please contact us at 875- 9301, 642-9301, 484-7301 or 267-8301. Our office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri at the Courthouse in South Bend. Our office at the South County Annex at 7013 Sandridge Rd. in Long Beach is by appointment only until further notice.
