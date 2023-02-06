Crab die-off

Massive die-offs of Dungeness crab have been documented off the Pacific Northwest Coast. Once dead, the aquatic crabs often wash up on beaches, such as the ones photographed on Kalaloch Beach on June 14, 2022.

 Jenny Waddell/NOAA Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary

As first stewards on the front lines of climate change, Washington state's treaty tribes have been sounding the alarm for more than a decade about low oxygen levels in the Pacific Ocean and the Salish Sea.

My mentor, former NWIFC Chairman Billy Frank Jr., testified about it in 2012 before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC) Chairman Ed Johnstone writes his “Being Frank” commentaries in honor of long-time NWIFC Chairman Billy Frank Jr. in an effort to enhance communication between the Indian and non-Indian communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.