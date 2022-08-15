Ed Johnstone

Ed Johnstone helps shape regional fisheries and conservation policies as chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, which represents the treaty tribes of Washington state.

 Deborah L. Preston photo

Treaty tribes have been working for decades to get federal support for our essential wildlife programs.

We’re counting on the U.S. Senate to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) to finally make it happen. The time is right. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill in June with rare bipartisan support.

Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC) Chairman Ed Johnstone writes his “Being Frank” commentaries in honor of long-time NWIFC Chairman Billy Frank Jr. in an effort to enhance communication between the Indian and non-Indian communities.

