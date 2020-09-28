Last week around midnight I heard in the foggy dark the unmistakable honking of Canada geese. In the days before, Vs of geese had been passing overhead but I had no idea they would fly in the dark. Doing some research, I discovered that geese can see 12 times better than humans in the dark and, yes, they do fly at night. Of course they do, especially during migration season: they have clear goals and specific destinations in mind.
It reminded me that nature is a force to be reckoned with and that we have that same force inside all of us. It can be slowed, handicapped for sure — on top of everything else, two weeks of smoky skies and no sun definitely brought me to a halt — but it can also be tapped for amazing results.
What the ‘kids’ are up to
I heard from a good friend that her “kids” had invited her to join them in a Bob Ross painting session. Robert “Bob” Norman Ross (1942-95) was an American painter known for his PBS television series called “The Joy of Painting.” If you’ve ever watched his videos (now available on YouTube) you know that he did engender joy. He was famous for his wild permed hair, his light touch, calming voice, and cheerful technique: “Let’s add a happy little cloud right here.”
Ross, with a zig-zagging past as Air Force master sergeant, bartender, salesman for art supplies, and finally painter, used a technique called “alla prima,” or first attempt, a wet-on-wet method that allowed him to complete a painting in 30 minutes. I was curious what the “kids” — Seattlelites in their mid-20s, Cha Cha Sawyer and Shazaad Jarranhian — found compelling about Bob Ross. Our conversation took on a dimension more profound than I expected.
I spoke to Cha Cha and Shazaad last weekend at a family cabin near Mount Baker. I wondered how they were faring in the midst of the pandemic, divisive politics, and the ecological devastation we’ve been experiencing. I interrupted them making Spam Musubi for friends about to arrive.
Bob Ross
“I think people now are more into their creative sides,” said Cha Cha. “Before, both Shazaad and I were used to watching Bob Ross on PBS while we were doing chores. And during covid we’d just turn on YouTube and have him going in the background.”
“Then one day our friends Chase and his boyfriend came over and we said, ‘Why don’t we actually do a painting?’ and that was our first session. We started doing almost a painting a week. Austin, our friend from Chicago, visited and we did one with him and another one with Shazaad’s brother. Now it’s this whole social thing we do with people we see regularly. The funny part is that Bob’s lessons take about 30 minutes but we take four hours or so.”
Shazaad continues the story, “Bob knows what colors he’s mixing every time. [I love that they call him ‘Bob’ — like he lives next door.] But we have to watch him closely to see what he combines. So we hit the pause button and match the color he has on his palette. We pause and rewind, pause and rewind. We also have to watch his technique. He’s so quick and efficient when he does his base layer — he does it with a certain stroke and just the right pressure. Like for the snow on the mountain, he uses a palette knife gently — he has the most gentle touch over the basecoat to make it look spotty, like real snow.”
“Whenever he does a new technique, for us it just takes triple the amount of time.”
Starving artists
I might point out that Shazaad is a civil engineer, working for the Parks and Recreation Department in Seattle. I love the way he’s analyzed Bob’s technique and how he’s thrown himself wholeheartedly into these art projects. As Cha Cha says, “Now we know all about ‘starving artists.’ Buying supplies for us and our friends was another learning curve. Shazaad dove into this head first — he’d never really done any art before. First he bought really cheap brushes, which were the same size as Bob’s. He thought we’d spend maybe $100.”
“Well, $100, that would be nice! — but we ended up spending more like $400-$500. You quickly realize you need good supplies, so we had to buy everything all over again, tripling the prices we originally paid.”
“We finally realized we needed natural bristles,” said Shazaad. “We needed to get brushes as close to what Bob uses as possible. For instance, we needed fan brushes that are stiff.”
“Even though we’re not trying to become professional, we have empathy for artists,” says Cha Cha. “Empathy and sympathy for them financially, and all the mental dedication they put into it.”
ASMR
Cha Cha, who has an undergraduate degree in psychology and worked in the mental health field, mentions another fascinating Bob-feature. Many millennials are tuned into autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), an audio technique for relaxation using soft sounds like whispers, tapping, scratches, pops, and crackles that can generate “tingles” in the body. The creators of these videos are called ASMRtists (Google ASMR and you’ll find a range of videos to try out), and many think the technique can help with insomnia.
“You sort of use your senses for psychological therapy,” says Cha Cha. “A lot of people associate Bob Ross with ASMR to relax and reduce anxiety — that was initially what we were doing. He was popular in the ‘90s but really wasn’t very well known yet. In the past year or so he’s become more popular on social media because of his calming voice. He’s so positive and optimistic with his ‘happy little accidents.’ He’s a feel good kind of person and we need that with this increased anxiety and depression now. We’re finding outlets to combat that, and his artwork is really doable. He makes you feel good.”
Millennials rule
What reduces my anxiety about our times is talking to these two remarkable adults. Shazaad tells me a bit more about a restoration project he’s working on. “Initially when people settled in King County there were a lot of streams running into Lake Washington. The salmon would swim up those and spawn. But when settlers needed land they’d just put a pipe down and pour a road over the top, which prevented salmon from getting to their spawning grounds.”
“Now we’re tearing out those pipes and replacing them with a box structure that allows us to basically restore the stream bed through a culvert so salmon can return and spawn.”
Meanwhile, Cha Cha is back at the University of Washington to get her MSW in administration and public policy. “My long-term goal is to focus on environmental racial justice. I’ll be interning with an organization focusing on policies that promote the Green New Deal.”
I admit we Boomers haven’t left Cha Cha and Shazaad a very appealing world, but they’re managing to make their way through it with aplomb and compassion. That warmed my heart. I have a feeling they’ll be able to see through the current darkness better than we can. And they’re very clear about their goals. Fly high you two!
Regarding clarity of purpose — the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has several non-partisan “tabling events” at Jack’s, Okie’s, the Ocean Park Food Bank and Cottage Bakery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 9. If you haven’t yet, you can register to vote and/or get voting information. We need every voice to be heard this year. Please vote.
