In the Sou'wester's Velvet Lounge, Paul Nelson, founding director of Cascadia Poetics Lab, shares some of his favorites from the Poetry Postcard Fest (see ppf.cascadiapoeticslab.org/how-it-works).

Poetry on the Peninsula

You know how that works, I think, naming groups of things? — a murder of crows, an exaltation of larks, a pod of orcas/killer whales (who by rights should have been assigned the “murder” noun). Anyway, what is a group of poets? A hallucination, a hilarity, a rarity, a rondo, a plurality? I’ve chosen a hallelujah of poets because that’s how we felt when we finished our reading at the Sou’wester pavilion last Saturday night.

Cascadia

We live in Cascadia, a special geologically linked region stretching from Canada to California, with Washington state at its center.
Cate's covid pod

My covid pod celebrating getting the updated booster (and a few extra covid tests) in the Ocean Park firehouse.

