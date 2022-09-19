Poetry on the Peninsula
You know how that works, I think, naming groups of things? — a murder of crows, an exaltation of larks, a pod of orcas/killer whales (who by rights should have been assigned the “murder” noun). Anyway, what is a group of poets? A hallucination, a hilarity, a rarity, a rondo, a plurality? I’ve chosen a hallelujah of poets because that’s how we felt when we finished our reading at the Sou’wester pavilion last Saturday night.
Eight total, four writer/poet board members of the Cascadia Poetics Lab joined with local poets Bob Pyle, Florence Sage, Tony Pfannestiel and John Ciminello to regale one another and a modest audience: from Florence’s cat’s meow, to John’s heart-shattering "Bone River," to Bob’s cormorant rescue on the Megler Bridge, to Tony’s love letter to wife Betsy. Then Paul Nelson read portions of his "Day Song of Casa del Colibri" and brought us to a thunderous close:
Watching the range of Western
Red Cedar shrink. Watching
salmon runs die off. Watching
people idling their cars while
looking at Instagram while the
world burns.
There was even a song or two thrown in. (Don’t forget song lyrics are verse, as the Nobel Committee clearly established when they awarded Bob Dylan his Nobel in 2016, expanding traditional literary boundaries, only a couple centuries late.)
Cascadia Poetics Lab
But back to the Cascadia Poetics Lab (CPL) for a moment: it’s a nonprofit whose mission is empowering people to practice poetry and deepen connections to place, self and the present moment. The “place” is Cascadia. CPL has, remarkably, managed to stay on its feet 29 years due to the devotion and vision of its founding director Paul Nelson. (I joined the board in 2018.)
So what or where is Cascadia? It’s a region first demarcated and defined by Bates McKee, geology professor at the University of Washington. After McKee was killed in a reconnaissance flight over the Cascade foothills near Wenatchee, David McCloskey picked up the baton, ultimately visiting every corner of Cascadia and creating a map of the territory. (See cascadia-institute.org) It’s an oddly shaped but geologically connected region from the Pacific coast to the crest of the Continental Divide, made up of the major river systems — Columbia, Snake, Fraser, Skeena, Stikine. As McCloskey says, “Water cascades here.”
In Washington, it stretches from our coast to Missoula, Montana, north to Canada and south to Northern California. (For a map: tinyurl.com/48a2kbxd)
We live in a vibrant part of Cascadia, or as Paul says, “The Peninsula celebrates and showcases some of the best of Cascadia.” For us Washingtonians, it’s our homeland — a place of sandy beaches and riparian waterways, forests, mountains and tidelands, with fish and shellfish, mushrooms, camas root, produce of all varieties, vineyards, and, on its eastern plains, wheat. Cascadia is a land of remarkable cultural and ecological wealth — with a blending of native and immigrant strengths and sensibilities — and it has produced some of the most influential voices in art and literature, voices rooted in the land that speak for and from it.
Heart of the matter
Most poets put their lives together on modest means — it’s not a six-figure livelihood (haha!) — but we like fine things, food and wine being near the top of the list, along with ideas, philosophical and spiritual discourse, and warm socks. (I just made that up about the socks, but I do think poets are attuned to body comforts whenever and wherever available.)
Many Cascadia board members had never been to the Long Beach Peninsula before. They thrilled to meals at some of our best eateries: MyCovios in Ocean Park and the Depot in Seaview, amazed at the quality of the cuisine. This is, of course, no surprise to us locals — Jimella Lucas and Nanci Main put their stake in the ground at the edge of Willapa Bay for a reason. As Jimella always said, filleting a salmon that had just arrived through the back door of the Ark, “I know who caught this fish, where it was caught, and when.” These two talented chefs could have been a success in any city from Tokyo to Paris, but Main and Lucas settled in Nahcotta and served those-in-the-know, including their early champion James Beard, first-class cuisine for decades.
The art of life
Though poetry may seem like a rarified niche — something that may even scare people — let’s not forget that Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, even Lil Nas X (financial exceptions made for these three) are all in the club. Poetry at its best is of the people, written and spoken or sung for the people, from the heart. It leads us back to the emotional center of our lives, a place we may have strayed from.
So fresh food lovingly prepared, a good book by the fire, a walk on the beach with friends, these are all fodder for the “poetics” file. Poetry is simply giving voice to what is remarkable about life, even (maybe especially) in times of grieving: the earth in all its beauty, its bounty of landscapes and creatures, and the astonishing gift we’ve been allowed to possess as humans: the ability to witness.
That may sound hifalutin, but it’s what I believe. Art expresses joy whether the media is words, paint, sound, taste, or movement. We’re all in the profession of reminding each other how to be grateful.
So don’t be afraid of poetry. There’s nothing about it that leaves you out. It’s the song, chant, heartbeat of consciousness; it’s just words arranged to make us laugh or cry or reach out to each other. It’s not a special club — though perhaps some of us have been practicing with words longer than others — the membership is open to all. Writing about your life, if you’re so inclined, is important because no one else on earth can do it.
Raising a glass
So, let me just say this — we poets had a blast sharing with each other, listening to each other, and coming together to create an island of sanity amidst our currently topsy-turvy world: a congealed Congress, war in Ukraine, the loss of species all around us, damming our rivers so salmon can’t spawn, dirtying the air so we can’t breathe, endangering the climate so that our trees can’t produce and flourish, contaminating our soil… we’re all just trying to talk about what’s happening in our lives.
So we read poetry, planned for more gatherings, promised to keep in touch, and raised a glass to ourselves and to the work of creating joy amidst these dark days. We’d like to encourage you to join us, in our beloved Cascadia on the edge of the world facing the grand Pacific. (Look at the CPL website for ways to be involved: cascadiapoeticslab.org, or join Ric’s Open Mic across the river, or the Writer’s Guild of Astoria, or the events at the Hoffman Center in Manzanita.)
We reside in a unique and magical place, and we need to use any means possible to talk about it, to savor it and protect it for future generations.
•••
Now for practical matters: time to get your updated covid boosters in Pacific County. They’re free. What’s great about these recent boosters is that they contain not only protection for the original covid strains but have also been adapted for Omicron variants. By some trick of synchronicity, my covid-pod showed up at the Ocean Park Firehouse for our shots all at the same time. We celebrated being (knock on wood) covid-free. Keep yourself, your friends and family, and our community safe from this debilitating and sometimes deadly disease. Get the shot.
