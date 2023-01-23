HEADSTONE

Headstone: Nyel was sensitive about the pronunciation of his middle and family name — Leroy (accent on the Roy) — so the size of the "e" was decreased slightly. As a historian and author, Sydney wanted to capture her publishing names and link them to other family names.

 CATE GABLE

And this our life, exempt from public haunt,

Finds tongues in trees, books in running brooks,

Installing a headstone

The foundation stone was levered into place precisely, then leveled.

