And this our life, exempt from public haunt,
Finds tongues in trees, books in running brooks,
Sermons in stones and good in everything.
—William Shakespeare, "As You Like It"
Tongues in trees
I brewed a quick thermos of coffee and thought about wearing Nyel’s old jeans jacket, but decided that the cold and wet required a heavier coat. Then I drove up to the Oysterville Cemetery to meet Sydney Stevens — she’d called me the night before. “What are you doing tomorrow morning at 9:00?” I answered all chipper, “What’s up…What do you need?” before hearing her quieter-than-usual response. “Our headstone is arriving tomorrow.” Oh, my tone changed immediately and so did Sydney’s. “Of course I’ll be there.”
The morning fog was sifting through the tops of the trees when I pulled up the small slope to the Oville cemetery. Sydney was already there, bundled up in a heavy coat, scarf, handknit hat, and boots. I parked just below the Espy family plot and got out of the car. The huge Doug firs seemed none the worse for wear despite our recent rain and big blows. They towered over the headstones in the quiet morning, talking amongst themselves, keeping their own company.
I hadn’t been to any cemetery for months and I’d forgotten that feeling of calm that can settle over you when you walk around a place honoring the dead. I feel comfortable in cemeteries; I always search them out wherever I am. In West Philly’s densely packed urban streets, I found a cemetery close to the University of Pennsylvania where I loved to walk on quiet weekend mornings. It was, like Oysterville, an “old fashioned” cemetery where the upright headstones are beautiful and full of history, where even the names are different: Heloise, Ebenezer, Aloysius, Josephine, Maud Rose.
In Paris, the upper sections of Pere Lachaise are well-known to me — I often walk there when I’m visiting, to greet Gertrude and Alice (Gertrude on the front, Alice on the back of the gravestone); Apollinaire; Edith Piaf (Paris’ “Little songbird”); Proust; and to pause by the memorials to the Holocaust.
On a hillside in Oracle, Arizona, there’s a colorful Hispanic cemetery with plastic flowers, rock arrangements, short metal fences, handmade wooden crosses and benches where you can look out across the gravestones and the desert to the mountains beyond.
Each cemetery has its own character and tone. The east coast Gable family has a lovely and well-populated plot in the town of New Oxford, Pennsylvania. It’s a small rural little-visited cemetery near a gully with willows and a flag at its entrance that the family keeps care of. When I visited, I found more Gables there than I could keep track of or had even heard about. There’s still room in this family plot.
And, in the Yakima Valley, there’s a couple spots waiting for my sis and I next to our parents in the sprawling and more formal Terrace Heights Cemetery just east of town. Here you pass through a grand brick-mounted wrought iron gate at the entrance and drive by a lake often occupied by swans; Canada geese wander the roadways. This one, like most modern cemeteries, requires only flat markers, easy to mow over.
I'm not sure where I want my final resting place to be or how it should be marked — but I’m sure I’m not quite ready to rest.
Sermons in stone
While Sydney and I waited for the headstone to arrive, we walked around and Sydney told me stories about some of the Espys buried in the family plot. There was Ruth Muriel “Mona” Espy, born in 1904, a premature baby, who was kept in the proverbial cigar box on the back of the stove. (When her grandfather, Robert Hamilton “R.H.” Espy, the family patriarch stopped by, he took one look and declared, “Hmph, not worth keeping” — though Muriel, a practical and well-loved nurse, lived to be 65.)
Julia shares a headstone with husband R.H. where we find the slightly moss-covered: “Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe from corroding care, Safe from the worlds temptations, Sin cannot harm me there” — from a hymn by Fanny Crosby. Then there’s the grave of celebrated humorist Willard Espy, writer, philologist and editor, who lived between Oysterville and New York City and was known as the “chronicler of Oysterville.” (Sydney has followed in his footsteps, perhaps to even greater effect.) Most of the old headstones are sandstone, showing their wear; many, like these, with deeply hand-etched Bible verses or quotable quotes.
While we admired the stones, Tucker Wachsmuth, the president of the Oysterville Cemetery Association, joined us with a clipboard in hand and a pencil tucked behind his right ear. We continued talking while Tucker wandered to the “new” part of the cemetery trying to figure out who is buried where and what lots might still be open. He reported that a couple headstones seemed turned around — they seemed to be at the foot facing out rather that the head facing in. And one headstone posed a critical question: was there even a body there?
Soon a flatbed pulled up and two fellows from OM Stone in Hillsboro got out (myomstone.com). Brad, the elder, was clearly in charge. A hand truck was unloaded while we conversed about the right placement for the stones, each four hundred pounds: one, the foundation stone on the ground; two, the headstone which sits on top. Then they lifted the Georgian granite foundation stone off the truck and moved it into place. We all eyed-balled it, while the younger fellow levered it with a shovel and a piece of wood to set it perfectly level. A couple slats of wood were placed on this foundation stone and, shortly, the headstone was placed on top.
At the OM shop, a stencil had been glued onto the headstone to provide a pattern for the lettering, which was precise and elegant. Brad carefully removed all glue remnants from the face of the stone with a flat razor, and it was thoroughly washed. Then each of the men took a handful of a gray clay-like matter and worked it quickly into long ropey coils, the size of garter snakes, which they placed between the headstone and the foundation stone, all around under the edges.
Good in everything
“This will keep the headstone in place,” said Brad. “They’ll be a vacuum under the stone when we press it down, so the clay on the inside will stay soft. On the outside it will harden. But until it does, if it gets warm, you may have to come up here again and trim the edges around the stone with a knife.”
They slipped the last slat out from under the headstone and it came to rest, now for all time. They trimmed off the clay that’d been pressed from around the edges, like mortar from tamped down bricks; packed up their equipment and drove off. Tucker, Sydney and I stood for awhile after the OM men left, admiring the stone — so handsome — taking its place among others in the family. The sun came out, shoeing away the fog and making the branch-ends of the wet cedars and firs glisten.
I had a rendezvous with king tides at Cape D, so I got in my car and drove south, mulling over our morning; grateful to live in such a wild and humane community of beautiful people and natural wonder; thinking about history, about lost friends, about the years to come.
