Will civil discourse in the United States ever be possible again? Will we find ourselves able to talk to our neighbors after these divisive times fade and dim? Will they fade?
A short story. I have new neighbors who moved into an iconic house on the bay just across from me on Sandridge. The house has enormous Monterey pines perhaps close to a century old. These neighbors told me that when they were negotiating this sale another potential buyer wanted to cut these magnificent trees down and build some kind of warehouse. That would have been a woeful act of desecration for our neighborhood, we who’ve watched these trees for decades, have passed them every day on the way to somewhere. These new owners are now their guardians, as they’ve told me, like the owner before them who called these stately elders her “elephants” because of their enormity and dignity.
And my new neighbors are gardeners. It took them only a few short weeks to create a roadside bounty of basil, herbs, berries, and vegetables. I’ve benefited from their generosity and work — fresh basil for pesto, zucchini for soups and salads, and conversation as I pass by with Jackson on leash. I’ve watched them create an abundance out of the soil in a way that I haven’t had either the time nor the will to manifest myself this year. I’ve been impressed.
Then last week, a big banner appeared on the Sandridge side of their home — “Trump 2020.” My heart sank; this changed everything.
Political discourse?
How do these good folks reconcile the 20,000 lies told from the White House podium? Or support a man who makes fun of people not as able as we are; who takes no responsibility for 180,000 pandemic deaths; who puts children in cages; who calls his opponents by nasty names? I don't know my neighbors well, but I feel I know them well enough to think they would not call me hurtful names if we disagreed.
But could I simply ignore this sign and say nothing, or should I begin a conversation about how the grave differences in our values have affected me? Is it even fruitful to converse about politics these days? I truly don’t know what to do.
My monkey mind twists and turns. These neighbors with their obvious green thumbs certainly understand the beauty of our environment; the benefits of treating Mother Nature as a beloved partner; the aspects of nurturing the soil to produce the riches I’ve seen. How can they support a president who tramples the EPA; who has such contempt for public lands; who would destroy our last remnants of pristine land for profit; and who has left our environmental policies in ruin?
So I’m writing, dear readers, because perhaps you find yourselves in similar situations as signs go up around town and our political proclivities are revealed. Or as we read through round after round of letters to the editor, punches thrown first one way then the other. (The Chinook Observer does not censor political assertions in letters.) We have become a country split by an axe, back to back, not to defend each other from harm, but facing two directions so that our views of the world are diametrically opposed: one group sees the grasslands where a firestorm is approaching; while the other watches the sea, anticipating the perils of drowning in a rogue wave. Each blames the other for where we find ourselves; and each group is so caught up in fear and anger that we can't acknowledge any other view.
We can't even agree on facts. We don’t believe our experts and scientists. We’ve lost faith in the ability of our free press to keep us informed. Our democratic institutions are suspect, politicized beyond anything we’ve known before in our lives. The gears of our democracy are so tangled that, in many cases, they’ve come to a complete stop.
In crisis, opportunity
It’s not just my Pollyanna nature that says out of this wreckage we have the opportunity to create better solutions. I believe in creative destruction, an indisputable cycle of nature: status quo/destruction/ innovation/new status quo, (repeat). For calming solutions I often turn my eyes to the natural world. Think what is happening after an extensive wildfire, or what we see in the ruins of the Mount St. Helen’s eruption. Quite quickly nature provides lots of rejuvenative possibilities for a new stability: a vast array of different flowers and weeds spring up. Some of these simply work to enrich the soil, then die; but some take advantage of the decimation to prosper. Think of this post-crisis phase as a period of imaginative, innovative attempts of all kinds to “correct and replace” what’s been destroyed.
Then, in the next phase, a new status quo begins: the flowers or plants (or ideas) most robust and adapted to the new environment take hold and provide for longer-term stability. A status quo lasts for an indeterminate period of time; but, inevitably, changes around the edges begin to degrade the system again. (Entropy is the dynamic force that causes things/objects/atoms to head toward disorder — always.) Another era of destruction takes place and sets the stage for a new innovative cycle to begin.
Ronald Brownstein, senior editor at the Atlantic, puts this biological model in the framework of our current political environment, remarking that our electoral angst illustrates “the depth and the intractability of the modern American divide.”
“Even as Democrats gather to nominate ‘Scranton Joe’ Biden, whose supporters have long touted his ability to recapture working-class white voters, many indications suggest 2020 could cleave the electorate more deeply than ever before, with a diverse, more and more educated, culturally cosmopolitan, metropolitan-based ‘coalition of transformation’ on the Democratic side and a predominately white, heavily blue-collar, Christian, non-urban ‘coalition of restoration’ on the Republican side.”
What would those in favor of “restoration” want to restore exactly? Some say the prosperity of the post-war years. I for one would certainly not want a return to the ‘50s when we had no awareness of sexual harassment; Jim Crow laws ruled the South; gays and Blacks were lynched, and worse. The face of America is changing; I believe the only way is forward.
Change dynamics
Perhaps we can only agree on that one thing — change is needed. The pandemic has illuminated the weaknesses of our current democracy: our healthcare system has failed; our Congress and Senate have failed to act to help working Americans; our courts are a patchwork of disputed opinions. We can't even use our US passports to travel to the countries of our allies. The majority of democracies — now including Germany and most of the developed democracies in Europe; also Asia; Australia; South America — fear virus contamination from us Americans, though we can still visit Rwanda, Serbia, or Ukraine. (Here’s the handful of nations still accepting our passports for travel: tinyurl.com/CNN-covid-travel.)
One doesn't need to look far to see how this bifurcation affects us on the Peninsula. I’ve heard from many more friends this year about the blatant stealing of political signs from our yards. Perhaps the people who pull others’ signs down think that removing an announcement of how one is likely to vote will somehow erase our differences. I know this — I can’t forget my neighbors’ Trump sign. What I do about it — if anything — is still up in the air, rippling in the breeze like our beloved American flag, a “sign” that belongs to all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.