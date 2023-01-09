“I think when we look back historically at this moment,” said the Rev. Darryl Roberts, senior pastor at 19th Street Baptist, “we will be able to say we’ve made it through because of leaders like our clerk Cheryl Johnson.”
House party
Yep, there was a wild time in the old House. For those of us (unfortunate enough to be) morbidly interested in current politics, this past week was captivating: petty squabbles, realpolitik, steadfast loyalty, show-boating, edge-of-your-seat drama, near fisticuffs — we had it all. The 15 ballots for Speaker of the House was not only historic, it was histrionic. A band of 20 naysayers provided the debacle.
If you missed the scene, wanna-be House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stood by for 14 humiliating votes in the so-called “People’s House.” There was on-the-floor coverage of the fun by CNN, complete with revealing facial close-ups (and some attempted lip-reading), popcorn-munching, laughter, scornful yelling, wickedly clever nomination speeches, voting shenanigans, and public arm-twisting. My hero, the unflappable House clerk Cheryl Johnson — and her staff of reading clerks and tellers — kept order. (More on Johnson here: tinyurl.com/2p8z8e93) Each vote was hours long as individual names were read in alpha order, sometimes twice; votes tallied, corroborated, and announced; and then a new series of nomination speeches began for another round.
Beginning January 3rd newly-elected reps (their spouses and children) entered the chamber expecting they would soon be sworn in and snapping selfies. None of that happened as planned. Some say McCarthy needed a lesson in math (time and time again he miscounted his votes); some say his hubris and ambition overcame him (he’d already moved into the Speaker’s office); some say, in his determination to win, he gave away the store.
Reasons for the brouhaha
Though nothing like this had happened since 1923, many thought the speaker fight of 1856 was a more relevant example. In 1856 — just preceding the Civil War (1861-1865) — our nation was in the midst of a consequential decision about whether slavery would be legal and acceptable in America. Balloting then took three months and ended only when house members decided a simple plurality (whoever got the most votes) not a majority of members was sufficient. (If there’d been a plurality agreement last week, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries would have become House Speaker: for the first 14 ballots, he consistently received the highest vote count.)
But what’s the reason this time? Was the spectacle about policy, process, ego, or all three? There’s not one easy answer. Because of the divisiveness in our country, even McCarthy knew he was in for a fight. The Republican party has been silently accepting fringy politicians since Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Presidential election (RE: serial liar and conman, newly-elected Rep. George Santos, lurked in the shadows). Most of the 20 naysayers, members of the Freedom Caucus, are “Big Lie” Republicans, some less interested in governing than in “burning things down.” So the brouhaha was not a surprise.
As a country we seem to be experiencing an emotion/political/spiritual breakdown. Some think this last week’s ignominy started when Next Gingrich demanded fealty to party power and changed Congressional rules to favor a nihilistic approach to governing whose motto was “Just Say No!” Some think Trump’s rise to power released the “subterranean demons” [quoting Jonathan Capehart] in the American psyche; or that we’ve crossed some “moral Rubicon,” never to return [David Brooks].
Is the “People’s House” broken?
Some in the band of 20, like Chip Roy, said they were fighting for procedural reform because the “People’s House is broken.” Let’s pause on that for a moment. Even I, addicted politico that I am, had never paid that much attention to House procedures. But, in the last decade and a half, there have been several important — some would say critical — procedural changes that that have weakened individual member’s Congressional contributions.
One call for change was regarding the way legislation is created and brought to the floor. The rules committee sets the House schedule and decides when bills will be taken up for a vote. The speaker assigns members to committees and can, therefore, constrain or elevate particular voices/opinions. The band of 20 has required that McCarthy assign one third of their members to the all-important rules committee. And many essential committee chair positions were used as plum bargaining chips to flip votes in McCarthy’s favor.
The process of offering amendments to a bill has also been restricted. And there have been concerns about the issue of proxy voting, as well as unreasonable expectations for review of legislation, particularly on omnibus spending bills. (As an example, the $1.7 trillion budget bill, passed just before the 117 Congress adjourned, was 4,000 pages. The majority of house members had not seen the complete bill and were given one night to read it before voting to take-it-or-leave-it.)
An additional requirement was that McCarthy reinstate the “motion to vacate” — basically a call for a snap confidence vote to unseat the speaker. Now any one person in the House can, for any reason, “move to vacate.” This may unduly tie the hands of the speaker from consolidating Republican members on crucial votes. (The debt ceiling vote, coming up in mid-summer, is anticipated to be particularly divisive.)
Many skeptics feel the whole affair was simply an opportunity to show-off. (Rep. Matt Gaetz used some of his time in the naysayers’ spotlight to craft and send fund-raising emails.) Some were critical because even when McCarthy caved on many of the changes asked for, the opposition continued. In the 15th and final call for ballots, six members of the group of 20 steadfastly rejected McCarthy; they simply called-in as “present,” which allowed a lower majority vote count to be sufficient to elect McCarthy. In the end he got 216 votes to Jeffries’ 212. (Dems voted as a block on every ballot.) Whether the compromises McCarthy agreed to make it impossible for him to govern will be revealed in the months to come.
What does this mess mean for us?
Our House representative, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, was there throughout, witnessing the messiness of democracy. The day after the final vote, she wrote “I'm deeply honored to serve as Southwest Washington's independent voice in Congress and excited to finally get to work after days of delay. I promised that I would put country over party and people over politics to get the job done for our community, and that's exactly what I'll do. I’m here to pass a right-to-repair bill, rebuild jobs in the woods, invest in career and technical education, and cut red tape for small businesses. My bipartisan team and I will also deliver top-notch constituent services to make sure every Southwest Washingtonian can thrive. Let's get to work!” (Just a note that alt-right candidate Joe Kent is still lurking in the wings for a battle two years from now.)
Nerves were obviously frayed after long days of uncertainty in the House. The irony for me is that the final vote came just hours after Jan. 6 ended: the two-year anniversary of what some obstructionist Republicans still say was a “normal tourist visit.” McCarthy himself has flip-flopped on Trump’s responsibility for that day of infamy; I fear his stint as speaker will unleash more waves of outrage and spark increased division in our country. I’ll be glad to be wrong about this.
It’s taken the U.S. of A. decades to come to our current place of moral torpor, so it will take awhile to unravel. But is this the beginning of the end or the middle of our misery? Only time will tell. As for me, yes, I fear the worst, but I’m hoping for the best — that we can begin to build ourselves back into the country of democratic leadership and humane values the world needs, now more than ever.
