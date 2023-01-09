Cheryl Johnson

Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives Cheryl Johnson, member of the 19th Street Baptist Church in Washington D.C., kept a firm hand of the tiller as our ship of state weathered the recent storm.

 CATE GABLE/From CSPAN live stream

“I think when we look back historically at this moment,” said the Rev. Darryl Roberts, senior pastor at 19th Street Baptist, “we will be able to say we’ve made it through because of leaders like our clerk Cheryl Johnson.”

