Just when we thought spring might be around the corner — have you seen those enthusiastic daffodil greens on Bay Avenue? — we got walloped again. Monday late afternoon a friend and I drove back from Portland and on top of the Megler Bridge we thought for sure we were going to be blown into the deep. The flag guy, clutching his ‘windcatcher’ in his hands (AKA stop/slow sign) was barely able to stand. The next morning I woke to little nubbles of white stuff all over the porch and the yard.
It looks like Punxsutawney Phil was right this year and that Staten Island Chuck is missing the mark. Phil said six more weeks of winter, and our hail storm seems to cinch the deal for me. Chuck said, “Nope,” but he didn’t see my icy porch or the enormous branch that came down in the night of that last blow and has nearly blocked Dell Street in Nahcotta. Dueling marmots.
The only good thing about the cold is the clear nights when my friend Orion slides over the tops of the trees on his journey to the horizon. I’ve always loved this big bold constellation, though his feminine neighbors the Seven Sisters (AKA the Pleiades) and Queen Cassiopeia are also beautiful. Then there’s the cool way the Big Dipper points to and pours into the Little Dipper. Does anyone teach kids about the stars anymore? We are so lucky we still have them. Urban dwellers have lost them, probably forever, at least until the Apocalypse when Bing or ChatGPT dismantle the Anthropocene.
But on to other matters.
Fives the charm?
Ginger Bish, who resides in and managed for years the Charles Nelson BNB, has the patience of a saint. It’s five times now that some driver in, what we can only assume, was an altered state has driven right through her fence at the corner of Bay Avenue and Sandridge. As Ginger says, with just a tad bit of resignation in her voice, “We’ve tried everything.”
Yes, it’s true, the road does take a little bit of a jigjag there, but nothing so dramatic, one would think, that it would be that hard to miss. There is even a three-way stop at that corner, so…what does it take? And I did say five times the fence has been busted through, but this is only since I’ve lived just up the road. Who knows what the grand total is?
Dutifully, Ginger has gotten it fixed yet again. This time, as with so many others, the errant driver had no insurance. The guys doing the fixing first had to dig and pull out all the broken fence posts, then they put new ones in and let the concrete set. When I went by they said, “We’re just trying to get it done before the rain starts again.” The corner is back to its lovely self.
Right turn on red may disappear
Speaking about driving, our wonderful state made it legal to turn on a red light in 1959. Makes sense to me: stop, look, and turn if it’s safe and no pedestrian is trying to cross. In other states I just assume it’s a given, but nope. Now some Washingtonians say it results in more pedestrian accidents, though there is no data about this. People are going on a “hunch” that it would be safer to get rid of this. But, OK, OK, let’s not be rash.
According to a recent Seattle Times article, proposed House Bill 1582 “would ban right turns on red within 1,000 feet of areas with a high number of what it describes as vulnerable people walking: schools, libraries, senior centers, parks, hospitals, public transit hubs or anywhere else deemed necessary by local jurisdictions.” I guess that makes sense, though as a careful and active driver I so appreciate the right turn option, especially when one is sitting and idling at a red light for no reason, with no other traffic in sight.
I guess it’s all part of a group of traffic safety rules making their way through our House and Senate; but, as every politician knows, it’s difficult to take away something that everyone thinks of as their right. If the bill passes, we would become the first state to ban the right turn on red ruling after being among the first states to allow it.
Last but not least: Fisher Poets!!!
Fisher Poets is this weekend February 24-26, and when I ask board member and volunteer coordinator, Amanda Gladics, to tell me some of the highlights, she said, “Well, it’s the first in-person celebration for two years. Yay! We’re back.” And there will be all the usual amazing events that everyone loves, raucous readings at so many venues and magical maritime music.
“Ray Troll and the Ratfish Wranglers will be giving another ‘farewell concert’ Saturday night,” Amanda continues. “Poetry Slam Friday night is back. Ron McDaniel, our cowboy poet from Northern Arkansas, will be joining us again. No, he’s not a fisherman, but he says, ‘I’ve eaten more wild salmon than any bow-legged man alive.’ He’s great — he’s such an incredible character. And there’s a super line-up of workshops, some really good ones focusing on writing skills and craft.”
The only thing Amanda is lacking is a few more volunteers to help with the night shifts from 7:00-10:00p.m. “Those are the spots we still need to fill, especially Friday night.” As of my phone call with her, there were ten more late shift spots needing folks to assist.
I’m thrilled that Fisher Poets is so vibrant — it’s turned into the kind of authentic local event that spotlights our culture and brings in folks from far and wide to partake of the talents of our friends and neighbors. Planning begins in October for the February festival and the current board members deserve a tremendous hand (foot, fin, or paw) for the great job they continue to do: John Broderick, Doreen Broderick, Jay Speakman,. Amada Gladics, Erica Clark, Hobe Kytr and Jamie Boyd.
So, they may take our right turn on red away, but they can’t take away our Fisher Poets, our crazy weather, or our stars. Ain’t life great! But, Ginger, we are sorry about your fence.
