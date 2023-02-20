Wrecked fence

Ginger Bish, one time proprietor of the Charles Nelson House at the corner of Bay Avenue and Sandridge, has put up with at least five questionably skilled drivers ploughing through her fence. The fifth repair took place last week.

 CATE GABLE

Clobbered

Just when we thought spring might be around the corner — have you seen those enthusiastic daffodil greens on Bay Avenue? — we got walloped again. Monday late afternoon a friend and I drove back from Portland and on top of the Megler Bridge we thought for sure we were going to be blown into the deep. The flag guy, clutching his ‘windcatcher’ in his hands (AKA stop/slow sign) was barely able to stand. The next morning I woke to little nubbles of white stuff all over the porch and the yard.

