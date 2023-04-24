April is Poetry Month and, as a poet, I have pretty much ignored it, except for the writing of a couple new poems shared with friends. What is poetry good for anyway, you might ask? Does it add to anyone’s bottom line? Does it soothe the soul? Can it heal our, perhaps fatally wounded, democracy?

I guess it depends. First of all, who reads poetry anymore — I mean besides poets? When I open the New Yorker to see who has been recently crowned with inclusion there I am often baffled by the inscrutable poetry captured in those pages. If I, as someone who has written and studied poetry since my early years, can’t understand what a poem is saying, why would anyone else attempt or be able to? Unfortunately, most folks were made to memorize some often curdled or sing-song poem in childhood and then the door to understanding or appreciating poetry swung closed never to be opened again.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.