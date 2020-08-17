A massive dose of inspiration should result in drastic action. Be bold
and never question inspiration driven ideas.
— Thomas Hobbs, excerpt from “Shocking Beauty”
Bloom where you're planted
Ann Gaddy comes from a family of doers. Her father Pete sang all around town at community events well into his 90s and died just three months shy of 100 years old. Ann’s husband of 57 years, Phil, was a legendary reader/librarian, history scholar, and builder. At one point they both left the Peninsula for several years to homestead property in the Puna district of the Big Island where Phil built several houses. And it seems everyone in the family has a green thumb.
Now, two years after Phil’s death, Ann has continued to transform the bayside property they inherited into a blooming paradise. We spoke a couple days ago amid the whimsical wonderland of colors, shapes, and plant types that Ann has planted and nurtured. Arriving on her doorstep one sees borage, blue beard, lavender, cone flower, coreopsis, thyme, rosemary, penstemon, yarrow, bee balm, poppies, zinnia, cosmos and salvia. Many of these are in what Ann calls her Friendship Garden: that is, plants and starts that have been given to her by other gardening friends. This phantasmagoria of color matches the rows of prayer flags strung across her front porch and welcomes visitors with a rush of freshness and delight.
“I’ve always been a gardener,” she says, “I love love love it. That’s the way I connect with myself and with nature. I’ve got to get my hands in the dirt, in the soil, that’s my favorite thing to do, just feel the soil. Being in the garden has helped me get through this time.”
Pollinator Parkway
Ann’s most recent challenge is the previously dry and compacted stretch of land between her home and Sandridge, an area Portlanders call their parkways. "Years ago when Pete and Martha lived here, they put down this horrible black plastic and mulch. They just wanted something low maintenance. For years I’ve been looking at that strip beside Sandridge and thinking ‘I want to make that into something.’ I just kept thinking someday I’m going to do it, but I knew it was going to require a lot of work and I just couldn’t get totally into starting it.”
“Then a couple our youngest daughter Autumn got into native plants and started her own nursery in her Portland backyard. So the native plant and pollinator idea was talked about a lot in our family as we watched Autumn develop that garden. I’d been saying all along ‘I’d love to do something with the parkway’ and one time Autumn visited and said, ‘Let’s do it!’ So she started ripping up that plastic and planting a few plants. Then winter came and we put it on the back burner. But a few plants made it through the winter. That was encouraging.”
“Earlier this year she called, “Hey I’ve got this Pollinator Garden sign. Can I bring it out?” And I said, ‘No, no, I’m not ready. It’s not a garden yet!’ Then covid came and I was on lock-down all through March. But finally I thought ‘I’ve got to get out of this house! I’ve got to get my hands back in the dirt. I’m going to tackle the parkway.’”
“That really gave me a focus. I could hardly wait to get out there. I was even working in the dark. I was so excited about it; it gave me hope and something to grab onto. I would get a patch of weeds and plastic out and get my hands down into the soil and mix in a little compost. I’d run my hand through the soil like I was making bread or mixing a salad. I was inspired. Then Autumn brought out a few more plants and we did put that sign up!”
“I developed guiding principle as I did more research for the parkway garden. Because we have such sandy soil — the water goes right through it — I started with drought resistant. Then added deer resistant, then I wanted native, and plants for pollinators. So those four things guided me. I had to cheat a little bit because my plants aren't all native, but they are perennials and they’re happy in my location. They grow! Plus when I first started I got a water bill for $150, and I said oh-oh. That inspired me to go for the sages and plants that are happy when they get hot and dry. And I mulch a lot. If the plants start to look like they're a little sad, I go out in the evening and give them a little sprinkle. Now my bill is more like $45.”
National Honey Bee Day
So, from a scabby, dry, compacted and plastic-covered “parkway” of weeds, Ann is transforming the Sandridge-facing portion of her property into a blooming bee-support system, just at a critical time when our bees are suffering the ravages of pesticides, mites, hive extinction and colony collapse disorder. In fact, unbeknownst to us, we happened to be talking on National Honey Bee Day, Aug. 15. It was started in 2009 to create “an awareness for beekeepers, beekeeping clubs and associations, and honey bee enthusiasts from across the United States and to celebrate honey bees and recognize their contribution to humans’ everyday lives.”
Most of us know bees and other pollinators are endangered, but we may not be thinking about the measures us backyard gardeners could take to support our pollinator friends. We probably think, “Oh what can I possibly do?” But if more of us took up the challenge as Ann has — the bee version of a “Victory Garden” — we too could be supporting our local pollinators.
The Peninsula is such a hotbed of amazing gardeners, and I count Ann as one of the top, though she is quiet about it. At first she thought “I’m not an expert. I can’t talk about gardens.” But then, as she began reading about the plight of bees, she understood more deeply the importance of what she was doing.
Spread the word
Ann began researching. One of her favorite articles is “Top 23 Plants for Pollinators” (https://tinyurl.com/y37smt6h). She also draws inspiration from Skyler Walker’s Tangly Cottage Gardening Journal (https://tanglycottage.wordpress.com/) which is full of gardening tips, quotes, ideas, for all levels of green-thumbers. Another article Ann found inspiring was “Bring back the pollinators” (https://xerces.org/bring-back-the-pollinators), which contains four principles she added to her own: 1) Grow a variety of pollinator-friendly flowers; 2) Protect and provide bee nest sites; 3) Avoid using pesticides or insecticides; and 4) Spread the word.
It was this last principle that reverberated in Ann’s heart and mind. “I realized I needed to talk about what I’m doing, that it might inspire others to make a start. At first, I questioned myself. I thought, ‘Wait a minute, I’m a beginner. That’s OK. Be an example for others who may not know how to start or what to do. Spread the word.’ Once I started I got all this encouragement from my three daughters — Jennifer, Heather and Autumn — we’re a plant family, we’re the women of the garden. We’re inspired by nature. I knew transforming this parkway, this pollinator garden, would be a lot of hard work, but hard work is different when you're inspired. You can never overestimate the power of inspiration.”
