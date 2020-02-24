Artist and Nahcotta resident Martha Lee began her passion for horses at 8 years old. She grew up in Chehalis and no one else in her family seemed to care too much about horses, but Martha was smitten and bitten by the equine bug.
“During the Southwest Washington Fair, I loved to go back to the barns and get up close and personal with the horses. It really sort of started my art career because I loved to draw and trace horses. But having a horse wasn’t really an option for me then.”
Fortunately Martha had adults who helped her get closer to the animals she loved. One neighbor in particular, who owned a horse farm on Kennicott Hill not too far from Martha’s home, invited her and her cousin over to watch the horses. “She kept a number of horses including race horses that she ran at Longacres Racetrack in Seattle. She let me and my cousin visit after school any time we wanted to spend time with the horses and even ride them. Once she called us in the middle of the night to come over because her mare was giving birth. We watched this little foal being born. It was one of the most moving and emotional moments of my life!”
“Years later my dad and I traveled three years in a row to Indio, California to watch the hunters and jumpers show at the Empire Polo grounds, the largest of its kind in the country.”
Despite these memories and moments that cemented in Martha’s psyche her love and admiration for horses, it took her many decades before she could manifest her dream of having a horse of her own.
Dreams come true
Although Martha was living on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle, she kept up her contacts and made visits to the Peninsula over the years because it was a favorite vacation spot for her family when she was growing up. She was good friends with Jack and Virginia Sweetser who, at the time, had a one acre ocean front home on the Peninsula’s north end.
“The Sweetsers took me under their wing, and Jack always encouraged me about horses. One day he saw an ad in the Oregonian for a head of 30 horses for sale in Banks, Oregon. So we visited together and looked them over. I saw Gypsy for the first time there — she was a little “weanling” [she was five months old and had just been weaned from her mother]. She had a colt friend that also caught my eye, but he was already spoken for. I saw them running across the arena and I was immediately drawn to the little filly because her gait was so lilting. It was magical and lyrical — her hooves lifted off the ground all at the same time as if she were floating.”
“We bought our favorite horses on the spot. Jack picked out a yearling he called Sundance and I purchased the filly. I named her Gypsy because she had such a wild spirit, and I have always been attracted to the gypsy lifestyle, even as a young woman. Gypsy was radiant and had the soul of a gypsy. I discovered as I got to know her that she could be headstrong and needed a firm hand. She loved little children and was very sweet and patient with them, as she was with anyone she sensed she could trust.”
“But she wasn’t always perfect — she had a feisty streak. She would paw the ground if she was impatient or would nip at someone if they annoyed her. She could be unpredictable — she would intimidate anyone she didn’t trust. But other times she was precocious and playful.”
Gypsy stayed at Jack and Virginia’s place until Martha was lucky enough to find a property that was exactly what she’d been looking for. It was six acres with beach access and a falling down lodgepole carport that Martha immediately began renovated into a two-stall barn with a loft for hay and an adjacent paddock.
“I moved into Arrowhead Ranch in 1993; and Jack and I started making arrangements to bring Gypsy over. When everything was ready for her, I rode her up the beach three miles and onto the nature trail through the grasses right up to my property. The day that I walked her up that trail was one of the happiest days of my life.”
“I’d had two pastures fenced so we could rotate the pastures for her, and there was plenty of room for her to run around and lots of grazing. And I had fixed up my own house. I had a garden and Gypsy had friends — a black Bantam from the wild who adopted us; a dog and a cat. And she loved the deer. I had a studio for my painting. Finally we were both home!”
Beautiful, graceful and noble
Martha, Gypsy and their wild family lived happily ever after — well, pretty close to it. Unfortunately Arrowhead Ranch needed to be sold a couple years ago, which meant another transfer for Gypsy to the homestead of Wayne Ekvall (See the Chinook Observer, June 26, 2017, “A little piece of paradise,” for Wayne’s story). “This time Wayne’s daughter Terran rode Gypsy up the beach six miles to his property in Oysterville. Gypsy had always been a beach pony from the beginning. She never needed shoes: the beach, the sand, and the surf were all she ever knew. Terran thought that was one of Gypsy’s happiest days — though they were both a little sore afterwards. At Wayne’s, Gypsy had two other horses to keep her company. And I visited every day.”
Giving your heart away to a four-legged is a love story that always has a sad ending. And Martha had hers coming sooner than she wanted. “On Christmas eve this past year, I went up to Wayne’s to watch another of my helpers, Mandy, lunge Gypsy around the ring. She was perky, animated, and having a good time. She didn’t give us any sign that there was anything amiss. Walking toward the lunge ring, she did turn to look at me. Maybe she knew — that was our last eye contact.”
“Christmas eve night was a beautiful clear starry night, freezing cold. Wayne called me with the news the next morning. I had the feeling Gypsy didn’t want to go through another winter. Her heart just stopped.”
“Floyd Gove brought over the excavator and dug a big hole and we moved her from where she fell to her burial site. Terran brought flowers, carrots, and apples. I brought a favorite leopard print scarf of mine; and Wayne put an old horseshoe on her grave. We had a moment of silence, just to remember the beautiful life she’d given us. Then Floyd buried her — he was so compassionate. He’d just lost his dog.”
“Gypsy was so graceful and noble. She was worth waiting for, fulfilling all my dreams and making my wishes come true — my beautiful Appaloosa mare. She would have been the venerable age of 28 on March 8.”
