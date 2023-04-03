Fool

In Tarot, the Fool card represents folly, mania, intoxication, and delirium; or, if reversed, negligence, carelessness, and vanity. It can also mean the beginning or the end of something.

Fools

We have proven again that as a nation we cannot keep our precious children safe. How much will we need to endure before the dam breaks? Before those that choose to support guns meant for military-level carnage will bend their knees and admit that AK-57s ripping through nine-year old bodies are not what our Founders had in mind? That it’s not what parents, teachers, janitors, doctors, nurses, anyone with a heart has in mind? This is not what any sane person should be required to bear.

