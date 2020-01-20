Twelve years ago an earnest and talented young man made his way to the Pacific Northwest for a job in Astoria, a place he barely knew and a town his then girlfriend had never seen before. They came up the coast from college in San Diego. Today they are married, have a four-year-old daughter, and have attracted family members from as far away as Wisconsin to this community they now call home. And thank goodness! What would we have done without the steady hand of Matthew “Matt” Stanley at the tiller of the Astoria Co-op (https://astoria.coop)?
Back in the day — we’re talkin’ 1974 — Astoria Co-op’s founding mamas and papas Randy Puseman, McLaren Innes, Stewart Bell, Josie Peper, Richard Hurley, Carol Newman, John and Carol Folk, and other long-time community boosters started the co-op at a site near the Columbian Theatre on Marine Drive. Ten years later it moved to 14th and Duane and was at that location for almost 20 years when Matt arrived. As he says, “the move to Exchange Street had stalled. But right after I arrived the Duane Street building sold to new owners and that got us into action.”
Now Matt has done it again. This past Saturday was the Grand Opening for the new Astoria Co-op at Millpond, 23rd Street and Marine Drive, the former site of the Astoria Plywood Mill (which itself was a type of cooperative).
New location is open!
I went by the store last week to speak to Matt, and to say I was amazed by the changes is putting it mildly. First of all, there is parking. The Exchange Street store had so few parking spots that they were generally full and backing out of there was often life-threatening. Because the building had no “back door,” delivery trucks had to pull into that same small lot to unload. The new location has a loading bay and a real parking lot — you just have to remember to pull into it from 23rd. There is no direct entrance from Marine Drive.
Walking into the store you know immediately that the experience will be upscale but still community-minded; there are photos of our friends and neighbors all over the walls. There’s a display of featured products arrayed on a divider created from one of the trees that needed to be cut down to accommodate construction. To the left is a place to sit and nosh while you work on your computer (table tops are made from the aforementioned tree); there’s an enormous and stunning mural by Roger McKay; and lighting by Lâm Quảng and Kestrel Gates of HiiH Lights (https://www.hiihlights.com).
But that’s just the beginning. The floor space has gone from 2,000 square feet to about 7,000 and the inventory has made the same proportional leap. After my conversation with Matt, I grabbed my own shopping cart and floated around the aisles. The produce department is impressively large, colorful, and meticulously arranged. I bought a watermelon radish just because it was beautiful — green outside and mottled pinky-purple inside. (Produce person Rachel said, “It has a little bit more of a kick to it.”)
The co-op now has it’s own deli; a taqueria; four different kinds of soups; a salad bar; and a much wider array of prepackaged “grab and go” items in the fridge section. I lingered over the cheeses because — well, cheese! There was a beautiful Briar Rose “Honnalee,” a washed-rind Guernsey cow’s milk round local-made in Dundee Oregon, “reminiscent of Raclette, with a tender lush interior and a pungent earthy exterior;” as well as an artisanal pressed Pajarero fig-cake with Lindt chocolate, produced in Valencia, Spain. While I was oohing and ahhing, cheese buyer Pearl Hodges climbed up on a ladder to place an enormous quarter-round Ambrosi Parmigiano Reggiano on the shelf. “The real deal,” she said with satisfaction. And of course there are local favorites like Port Townsend Cirrus Camembert and River’s Edge selections.
Uptown home-town
How did all this uptown home-townness come about? Well, nearly two years ago Matt and board members started their fund raising drive and received, in two tranches, nearly $2 million (in preferred shares) from local supporters. The rest of the cost was financed by Local Initiatives Support Center (LISC), a Ford Foundation non-profit that sponsors local service projects (https://www.lisc.org/about-us); and all of it was made possible by a land owner, Don Vallaster of Vallaster & Corl in Portland, who wanted to put the property to good use (https://www.vcarch.com). Now that the move-in is complete, the objective it to make good on the vision and the investment.
As Matt says, “December 11th was our soft opening and we had some kinks to work out. Because we’re basically also a restaurant now, our operations are vastly more complicated — we hired Andy Catalano for our prepared foods. We’re also grinding meat and making our own sausage. Plus we doubled our staff. So we hired a human resource manager.”
Matt jokes that he is still getting used to having his own office, something the old location couldn't accommodate. Before, to interview a potential new hire (or, I suppose, discuss any disciplinary action), you’d have to sit outside or go to a coffee shop. “We wanted our new store to have an impact in our community both for customers and our staff who can now grow their roles and responsibilities and make a career here. This was our strategy to be relevant for the next 40 years.”
Because there is room for more inventory, folks are encouraged to tell the staff what products they’d like to see that don't appear on the shelves. The suggestion board is in the hallway — where there are now two restrooms. I browsed the suggestions: Oscar Wilde Irish Aged Cheddar (“looking into it”); Portland Bee Balm Solar Eclipse SPF 15 (“Eclipse on next order. Thank you!”); Breton Gluten Free Crackers (“ordered and on the way!”) Then there is this practical suggestion, “Sell umbrellas with your logo!”
Shop local
The suggestion board also has well-earned kudos, like this one: “Matt Stanley, Thank you for a most wonderful store!! You had everything I needed. (I usually shop New Seasons at home.) Thanks again, Julie.”
I can certainly attest to Julie’s sentiments. I needed nothing in particular, but at the end of my cruise around the store, my cart had, among other things, a product to unstop my bathtub drain; a specialty wine from one of my favorite lessor-known terroirs in France, Corbières; a pheasant and rosemary paté; some co-op ground hamburger; and organic probiotic White Mountain Bulgarian yogurt. All a total splurge, but I felt good about handing over my Visa card.
Here’s something I cited in an earlier column about the “local spending effect.” Tim Mitchell, Northwest Earth Institute's Choices for Sustainable Living, says, “A dollar spent at a locally-owned store is usually spent six to 15 times before it leaves the community. From $1, you create $5 to $14 in value within that community.”
So, yes, generally I’m in Jack’s or Sid’s for day-to-day items, but supporting my community co-op, is also extremely important to me. If you're a member, stop by soon and glory in your new store; and if you're not a member, consider joining. The quality and the changes at the Astoria Co-op will blow you away.
