People who moved
Former Astorians (from left) Tim Masuelli, Julia Wagner and Scott Leahing smile about their new sunny climes in the Southwest.

Imagine my surprise

Despite that grand Columbia River that separates us from our Oregon buds, I really think of us as one community. We traverse back and forth, maybe more of us Peninsulans crossing the river (for shopping) than our Oregon friends. But many of them come our way too, for live music at the Performing Arts Center, special events at the Sou’wester, or meals at the Depot, or Mycovio’s.

Day of the Dead guitar player

The Day of the Dead guitar player is part of one of many tile and mosaic murals in downtown Silver City, NM.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.