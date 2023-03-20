Imagine my surprise
Despite that grand Columbia River that separates us from our Oregon buds, I really think of us as one community. We traverse back and forth, maybe more of us Peninsulans crossing the river (for shopping) than our Oregon friends. But many of them come our way too, for live music at the Performing Arts Center, special events at the Sou’wester, or meals at the Depot, or Mycovio’s.
There is an easy give and take between the two states. We have similar politics and our geographic orientation is decidedly ocean-facing and natural-resource rich. One of the much-visited art resources on the Oregon side of the river was Scott Leahing and Tim Masuelli’s Dots and Doodles, a phenomenal and lively art supply store that they ran for nearly 17 years.
Imagine my surprise when I discovered that they — and several of their pod-mates — had made their Southwest snow birding permanent and had up and moved to the tiny town of Silver City, New Mexico?
Silver City
I visited them a couple weeks ago and here is part of their story. Scott begins, “We love Astoria, and Oregon — we moved in 2001 and it was one of the best moves Tim and I ever made. [Prior to that they were in Miami.] We even sort of liked the cloudiness… for about a week. And then you’re done with it.”
I found them tucked into their bright Southwest-style adobe home, where we sat around the kitchen table while Tim made us all coffee. Scott gave long-time friend and neighbor Julia Wagner, another former Astorian, a quick call, “Come over and talk to Cate about moving to Silver City!”
When I asked how they’d decided to move, Scott continued, “How we found out about Silver City? Well, we had a customer years ago and one day she appeared in the store and I asked, ‘How are you and where have you been?’ She mentioned Silver City and I said, ‘Oh? Where is that?’”
“Tim and I had talked about Santa Fe, so we’d already been considering the Southwest. But Silver City? — no. I’d never heard of it. Then I looked it up. I was checking the demographics, the politics, the type of living, the town size. But then I thought, ‘OK, what’s wrong with it?’ Then we pulled it up on the screen and found this Live Cam and we started watching it every day (livefromsilver.com). We also started following the crime statistics, cost of housing, blab blah blah… and things just seemed to fall into place. But it was the sunshine — every single day! — that was the aha moment! It gets over 300 days of sunshine and no major weather events like we’re used to — no potential earthquakes, or hurricanes like in in Miami, or tornadoes in the middle of the country. It has its issues, but…” Julia adds, “It does get hot in the summer, but the heat is moderate, a dry heat. And there’s snow in the winter.”
“We had considered moving to Bend,” Scott continues. “We really wanted dryer weather and more sunshine, but Bend is massively expensive now, especially after the pandemic. It’s turned into California.” So after watching the live cam in Silver City and those sunny days, day after sunny day, first they visited, then they made the move. “We’d been working a long time and that last year in Astoria was one of the longest ongoing winters — it never seemed to end. Plus, the art industry was changing, as is every industry. The cost of goods was going up. So, we feel like we’ve hit the jackpot here. There are 40 art galleries!”
Move en masse
Believe me, I get the appeal of warmth and sun in the winter months. But the issue of water keeps cropping up in the Southwest. Tucson itself has been using its water allotment from the Colorado River to refresh their aquifers. It’s a smart move, but may not be enough in the long run; especially if California keeps hogging the water and refusing to compromise on a longstanding water-rights agreement, which definitely needs changing in these climate-changed times.
However, water does not seem to be top of mind to snow bird types, even me. Maybe we’re just betting that water won’t become that much of an issue in our lifetimes? Or maybe it’s simply that tendency to lean in toward denial. Over my years on the Peninsula, I figured we’d start to see climate-change migrants arriving on our coast seeking cooler wetter weather — and to some extent that has begun. But longer term for desert living — is it viable? It seems that every place has its issues. I can’t help but mention, as Scott did above, that our earthquake risk is always hovering in the back of my mind. Then there’s sea level rise, though that is a slower-moving problem. And what about ready medical care?
Anyway, whatever the reasons for considering a change in location, the surprising thing about my coffee klatch talk is that Scott, Tim and Julia (and a few other Astoria folks still mulling it over) all moved to Silver City. Pam McGill and Rich Hedlund have also chosen Silver City as their new home town.
As Julia says, “I moved to Astoria in 2002 and I loved the diversity and friendliness of the people, a real small town feeling. People stopped for pedestrians! But when Scott and Tim started talking about Silver City that helped me turn the corner on a move. Also the prices people were getting for their homes here was a motivator. It’s very hard if you’re on Social Security to keep up with property taxes and other expenses in Astoria.”
“After Tom and Scott visited Silver City and were so impressed, that really got me thinking. Then we were watching the Live Cam in Silver every day. I’m happy I moved, especially when I pay my bills for water or trash every month, everything is so much less expensive. And there is diversity here, too — I mean income-wise. I like the people here — it has that same small town feel I had in Astoria when I first moved.” And Julia reminds me that Silver City also has a university where a lot of retired folks can either give or take classes. And she says they have a phenomenal gym. “But if dining out is your thing, this might not be the place for you,” she continues. Cultural offerings, especially in the winter, are limited, though there are tons of local history in this arty mining town.
Fine Arts Supply lives on!
Meanwhile back at the ranch, when Scott and Time made their decision to move, Jo Pomeroy-Crocket, who had been working at Dots and Doodles and teaching classes, stepped up and bought the place with her son. I’ve heard rave notices about Jo — her art classes and teaching style — from friends for years and now she’s running the store full-time.
As Jo says, “I come from a family of artists, musicians and writers. I started drawing with my grandfather, who was an artist and engraver, when I was 3. I have a Ph.D. in another topic but I’ve always loved art and have always taught it. When Scot and Tim left I just couldn’t bear to see the art store not continue, so I’ve invested my life savings into keeping it going.” (There is a tiny irony here in that that Jo moved to Astoria from Arizona.)
So never fear: the now-named Fine Art Supply (303 Marine Drive, 503-325-5081) is still open for business. The shelves are bursting with brushes, paints, easels, drafting supplies, decorative and handmade paper, inks and stencils, pens and markers and other art equipment. And, of course, informative and friendly classes. One past participant said, “It was dogs, wine and art. And no self-criticism. What can be better than that in an art class?”
Scott and Tim may have decamped to warmer climes, but art and art suppliers are still alive and well on the North Coast.
