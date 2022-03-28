I’m basically driving a computer and, as a very clever friend says, “That’s a hard drive!”
My Volvo, myself
I’ve been a Volvo gal since I started buying my own cars. Always Volvo wagons. They can be packed with guitars and music stands, dogs, furniture, suitcases, bark mulch, lawn mowers, and — even, occasionally — friends.
For the last 14 years I’ve been driving a 2004 V70 wagon during which I’ve managed to rack up a considerable number of miles. This wagon has been a trusty companion over many a road trip north and south on west coast highways. Two years ago, March 2020, I even outfitted it with foam and slept in it on my drive back from sunny climes in Arizona in order to be home before covid shut the country down.
My Volvo and I have seen some hard times (cue the country western song): someone smashed into me in the Golden Goose parking lot in Catalina, Arizona; I myself backed into a metal post on a friend’s farm; in a Grand Canyon parking lot trying to back up, I jack-knifed my Tear Drop camping trailer and busted the heck out of my rear parking light assembly. (I’m still backing-up impaired.) Some of these aesthetic repairs got fixed and some didn’t.
We’ve had our adventures over the years. But 259,992 miles — even for a Volvo — is getting up there. My miles have added up too: my hair has gone gray, I have a bum knee, I’ve put on a few pounds, I have trouble opening the back hatch door (it seems to be getting heavier). Me and my Volvo — we’ve weathered the good times and the bad times together.
Who moved my carburetor?
So I started to think about a new (used) car. My first inclination was to try to replace this Volvo 2004 wagon with an exact replica model with lower mileage. A friend turned me on to bringatrailer.com, an amazing auction site for cars, trucks, vans, and specialty vehicles. (On a whim, I even bid on a Japanese ambulance with cardio monitoring equipment and a gurney.) He’d found me another 2004 wagon on the site: one owner, super low mileage, a beautiful blue. But the car was in New Jersey — now what?
Buying a car online was a new experience for me. First you scroll through 57 photos of every square centimeter of the car inside and out. Then, if you like what you see, you contact the Lemon Squad (lemonsquad.com), which has reputedly competent auto inspectors scattered around nationwide. You secure one close enough to your potential vehicle to go over and drive/inspect it, and you get a report emailed to you. Then, if everything checks out, you prepare for the auction. Get ready for white knuckles. Folks who participate in the bringatrailer site know cars inside and out; the string of comments as the auction progresses is fascinating, enlightening, and often funny. If you happen to win the auction, you contract with bringatrailer (or another firm, there are many) to transport your car to you. And, believe me, on my recent drive from Tucson to Nahcotta, I saw innumerable flatbeds hauling single vehicles. They seem to be crisscrossing the nation.
Anyway, this 2004 low-mileage Volvo wagon went for upwards of $14,000, even though it seemed to have some steering issues. I bailed out around $12,000. But here’s the thing — in this current crazy market, if you find a used car you like, be ready to jump or it will be gone. After the auction dithering, and having driven myself and my friends and a few sales people crazy with my car-search process, I decided to give the idea a rest. So me and my trusty high-mileage steed headed south to sunny climes.
Then I woke one morning in Tucson and my mental fog cleared for a moment. Why did I want to replicate my current car? I began to realize I would have the same problem that people cloning their dogs have: the clone is never the same. Then, an even more revolutionary concept formed in my mind: as an elder with modest resources, perhaps I could afford and should consider a different kind of car — maybe even an upgrade?
Happily ever after?
Let’s skip the middle of the story and head directly to the dénouement. I am now driving a Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription. (Though I have to admit I had many moments of heart-break seeing my trusty gold 2004 turbo in my rearview mirror — I really did. I felt as if I had abandoned a friend.) Everything about this Volvo is electronic, digital, and/or otherworldly. The owner’s manual rivals the OED. I had to request a short orientation simply to figure out how to turn the engine on and off (which I still don’t always get right). This car can almost drive itself — though since it was born in 2017, I don’t feel it has the experience yet.
Thank goodness my sales person, Don, mentioned that it would correct its trajectory within lanes, because, otherwise, when the wheel started moving on its own just outside of Portland I would have been freaked out. I don’t always agree with its decisions; after all, I have been driving longer!
I can wiggle my foot under the rear bumper and the hatch door opens (or closes ) by itself. I’m told if I have an object in my blind spot. I can set the ride to different modes. I can change the light display on the dash, tell it what read-out information I want to see, change the interior or exterior lighting. The car lowers and pulls in its mirrors when I lock it. And the bright lights — OMG, I’m a lighthouse in the midst of darkness.
Frankly, I have to admit that the car is more-or-less in charge because I have no idea what all it can do or how. I’ve only recently discovered that I can’t play CDs (tapes are out of the question) — I have been leap-frogged by technology — and there is no repair shop within a hundred miles that can diagnose what ails this baby if the problem is more complicated than an oil change.
Who am I now?
Here’s the other concept that has slowly occurred to me: in my banged up, dusty and trusty 2004 wagon, I flew under the radar as a person of any consequence. I could pull up to a gas station, restaurant, or interview rendezvous and posit, as Emily Dickinson would say, “I’m nobody, who are you?” I was in on-going stealth mode.
Now, I fear this auto blares “privilege” perhaps a little too brightly. I even have to buy premium gasoline, just when our prices are going stratospheric. Does the personal uneasiness and dysphoria I feel require that I also change my wardrobe, my worldview, my hair color? Do I need to take myself more seriously now? Will my car and I need some intensive relationship therapy? Like, first of all, who is in charge of the steering wheel? And, furthermore, I will make my own damn decisions about how close to tail-gait that obnoxious driver in front of me.
In the meantime, opening the hatch with my foot has become my favorite new (used) auto feature — though I clearly see that this wagon is not a one-trick pony. It’s possible I have met my match.
•••
P.S.: Attention all veterans: Save the Date for the Vet Lunch. This year it’s a sit-down face-to-face affair at the Senior Center Tuesday, April 12, from noon to 2 p.m. Please call 360-665-3999 by April 8 to RSVP.
