A Bob Pyle sighting
At a recent holiday party from that long-gone year 2021, I ran into Bob Pyle who presented with toenails painted red and green for the occasion (sandals, no socks). As one friend noted, “He was self-decorated.” Or as Bob simply put it, “Grandkids!” It was so great to see Bob on our side of the county. I know he gets around, but venturing to the northern tip of the Peninsula is quite a journey, especially this winter.
The sad truth is that the last time I saw Bob was way way too long ago: it was at a special poetry reading in Oysterville where Bob and I shared the stage with Washington state poet laureate Tod Marshall. That was so pre-covid is seems like another country. So it was thrilling to update my Robert Michael Pyle file with this recent sighting.
And I can report that Bob continues to be his lively animated self with his wide-ranging intelligence and sense of humor intact. He and I spoke of many things, fools and kings, and landed of course on writing. He is understandably proud of his most recent publication, a book of poetry with accompanying photos by Judy VanderMaten — “The Tidewater Reach, a Field Guide to the Lower Columbia River in Poems and Pictures.”
As he said in a interview from the book, “Over the last couple years I’ve written and performed and published more and more poetry, and I came to realize its special attractions and capabilities. While many readers will pass by an essay because of the time it takes to read, they can enjoy any of these poems in a minute or two or a few.” In fact, remembering our reading, I mentioned another of Bob’s poetic talents: “I always admire a poet who can write a humorous poem. That’s not easy.” And it’s not.
Poetry can carry a range of sentiment but is generally thought to be more suited to the weightier side of human affairs — unrequited love, the approaching footsteps of death, musings on mortality, the vagaries and outrage of war, and — rightfully so in our age — the political and activist voices attempting to deepen our awareness of racism, climate change, misogyny, and violence. But in Bob’s most recent book, his witty, knowledgeable and wry sense of humor shines forth like our sun windows on a gloomy day. “Tidewater Reach” is an unusually clever hybrid of a book.
‘Tidewater Reach’
Susan Piper, publisher and editor of the Columbia River Reader (CRR), a monthly newspaper out of Longview, and Hal Calbom, writer/producer, are the people behind this beguiling book. Bob and Judy had schemed about collaborating on a book for years, and when Susan and Hal got wind of the idea, they joined the collaborative team to make it happen.
As Susan said, “Bob and Judy had flown their book idea by a publisher or two and had gotten nowhere, so when Bob floated the idea to us, in an offhanded way — we had written a profile on him and asked him his five favorite books, and one of them was his and Judy’s not yet published book! — we thought, well, why not? Hal and I work really well together so we made it happen.”
“We wanted the book to encourage a different way of seeing where we live — we wanted people to open their eyes to the beauty and understanding. So we got the idea of combining Bob’s poetry and Judy’s photos with information to make a sort of field guide — combining the science with the poetry of a naturalist. It started out as sort of a joke, the idea of a field guide, but I think it works.”
I agree. That’s why I call the book beguiling, because along with Judy’s extraordinary photos and Bob’s clever poetry we have small snippets of information, written by Hal, about all things riverine — basalt geology, the ecosystem of piling topknots, Columbia River history, ferry fog, buoys, boat cradles; and one of the best explanations of tides and tide minutiae — neap, king, high and low, syzygy — that I have read anywhere.
Just talking to Susan on the phone was enlightening. “The tidal reach [or tidewater reach], the push of salt water into the river, goes all the way to Beacon Rock.” She also talked about the “reach” of the Reader. “Our news footprint is not very deep — but we go up to Castle Rock and down the coast to Ilwaco including all the little towns on the coast. We have a distribution on both sides of the river of about 15,000 — concentrated in the Longview-Rainier-St. Helens areas.”
I’m sorry to say I hadn’t known about the CRR until my conversation with Bob, but it’s certainly a publication we on the Peninsula should be more aware of (see crreader.com).
Small businesses, small publishers
“Tidewater Reach” has been published in three distinct editions. First was a black and white perfect-bound trade paperback for $25. When that black and white edition came out, folks asked for color. So Susan and Hal complied, and now there’s a collectors edition in beautiful color for $35. There’s also a signature edition that’s a boxed version of both the black and white trade and a new color version for $50. It’s signed by both Bob, Judy, and Debby Neely who made woodcut prints for the cover and section dividers. The signature boxed edition is wir-o bound (similar to spiral but metal not plastic). (“This boxed set probably won’t last long,” Susan says.)
At a time when the monster in the room, Amazon, dominates sales, it’s good to remember that patronage of our local book sellers (and publishers) is critically important to their sustainability. Although “Tidewater Reach” — capturing with exquisite subtlety our marine location — would be an engaging read for any coastal region, Bob’s words and Judy’s images tell our most intimate local stories. They illuminate and celebrate what’s quirky and unique about our Lower Columbia River communities.
One of my favorite threads running through the book is Bob’s variety of “River Pub” glimpses: Desdemona Club, Duffy’s Deck, the Duck, River Mile 38, Marias’s, and the Fort George Taproom. Then there’s a poem titled “Ship Report,” in a tip of the hat to Joanne Rideout’s KMUN show; and even a poem dedicated to Karla Nelson, proprietor of Time Enough Books. (Karla has the only bookstore on the Peninsula now that Adelaide’s is closed.) Here’s an excerpt from that poem for Karla — “I Cover the Riverfront:”
Sometimes it seems the hopes of all mankind lie
on display in a small-town bookstore, against
all odds still open on a bleak December dock
in a time when so much is going, going, gone.
It seems Karla and Bob have a well-deserved mutual admiration society. As she says, “Whenever Bob comes to do a reading, the first thing he does is talk about the importance of independent bookstores. He’s a class act — and when I heard him read ‘I Cover the Waterfront’ on KUMN, I choked up.”
The books are available by ordering through CRR or at many of the local independent book sellers on both sides of the river in our region (including Time Enough Books). “Tidewater Reach” is a pleasure to hold; it provokes delights both intellectual and emotional. I commend all who were involved in bringing us this treasure. It deserves a place on your bookshelf and in your heart.
