The 'tomahawk chop'
In high school I excelled at basketball and swimming, but as an adult I didn’t become a professional sports fan. However, sister Starla — with two physical education (PE) degrees — loves all sports, so during this weekend’s visit we watched the World Series. I’m pretty clueless about the intricacies of baseball. Starla had to enforce a question allotment so she could enjoy the game.
I really loved the spectacle — all those close-ups: the different styles of pitchers flinging their bodies around (some right off the mound); the excitement of watching those home-run balls fly; arguing with the umps — “That was not a strike!” I even got savvy enough to pick out a couple non-team-specific favorites. Altuve! Pearlboy Pederson! Javier! Wildman Swanson!
However, you can know too much. First, how come those Houston Astros who cheated on signs in 2017 weren’t punished in a more substantial way? Then, exceptionally more egregious, why are the Atlanta Braves still getting away with being called the “braves”? And why oh why does anyone condone that horrendously disrespectful “tomahawk chop” and the crowd “singing” a bastardized version of a Native American chant/song?
Do we just throw up our hands and say, “That’s Georgia for you…”? No, we must say, “That is simply and definitively not acceptable in the 21st century!” Period, end of story.
Dia de los Muertos
Meanwhile in tiny but Mighty Tieton (mightytieton.com), Halloween was the beginning of a month of celebrating Indo-Hispanic traditions. Tieton, a quiet town of predominantly Hispanic/Latinx/Mexican people working in agriculture, is changing. There’s a new sense of pride in town and a community mix of long-time residents and newly arriving artists.
Last Sunday’s Dia de los Muertos included dancing by El Ballet Folkloric (from Davis High School in Yakima); the music of Huecha Omeyocan; Dancing Horses with Mariachi; the Yakama Nation Swan Dancers; Grupo La Esperanza, the young Aztec dancers from Wapato; and a “live reenactment” of the “Dos Fridas” [Two Fridas] painting by Frida Kahlo. Folks from all over the valley came together to honor and salute Hispanic culture.
The Mighty Tieton warehouse featured an enormous sand painting — “tapete” — by Oaxacan artist Fulgencio Lazo. The painting was 25 plus feet across and featured flowers, skulls, candles, dancing skeletons, leaves, butterflies. But also, right in the center was a circle representing the world and the ever-present covid-19 virus. Lazo wanted to acknowledge and include the virus as a way of honoring the many people we’ve lost since its arrival. This is his 10th year of traveling to create the centerpiece for the Tieton event; he and his family spent 20 hours over two days to complete this eye-popping work of art.
The altars, ofrenda
Dia de los Muertos, the tradition of honoring lost loved ones and giving them a special day of remembrance when the veil between life and death is thin, has roots in ancient Mexico. For Mexican peoples, Death had his/her own gods — Mictlantecuhtli and his paramour Mictecacihuatl who reigned in Mictlan, the Place of the Dead. Now in many Hispanic cultures the dead are remembered with joy and offerings in special and carefully constructed altars called ofrenda.
Poet and author Raul Sanchez, who traveled from Seattle to create his family ofrenda, shared with me that the altars traditionally have four tiers — one for each of the elements: air includes cut decorative paper; for water, a favorite drink of the dead (maybe a Tamarind soda); for fire, candles are always present; and for earth, seeds. Raul’s altar included photographs of different important family members: his mother Elena, his father Victor, his son Kechava, grandparents Guadalupe, Luis, Isidora, Manuel, and cousins, his father’s mother Carmen, and Mari. “I don’t use black on my ofrenda,” he said, “because this is not Halloween. This is different — I use the colors of life.”
I know Raul; we were brought together by Copper Canyon Press co-founder Sam Hamill and were part of his circle of lit-friends. Raul’s new book, “When There Were No Borders” is just out from Flowersong Press. (Reviews here tinyurl.com/s3ybxc44). It was great to see him again, to find ourselves together in one of the astounding Mighty Tieton celebrations of Hispanic culture in the Yakima Valley.
I couldn’t help but fantasize how marvelous it would be if the Peninsula could support and sponsor a similar event, featuring the culture of our Hispanic friends and neighbors. If Tieton can do it — with a population of 1,686 in 358 households — certainly we would have the resources to accomplish something like it. (Another similarity: 17.9% of the population of Tieton is below the poverty line. In Pacific County, 14.4% of our people are below the line. Our per capita income is also similar.) Instead of harassing our immigrants, what if we celebrated the skill they bring to our work force and the richness of their cultural heritage?
A shrub-steppe walk
To clean my palate and clear my head after all the dancing, ofrenda, and celebratory color, I wandered out to the Cowiche Conservancy Sun Mountain Ranch trails just outside of Tieton (www.cowichecanyon.org/trails). I reveled in an ecosystem called the shrub-steppe: an often underappreciated environment of sages, grasses, small trees, and meadow land. The two primary forces at play here are drought and fire; these low-rainfall lands are distinguished from desert terrain by grasses and shrubs, no cactus. Particularly on cold clear autumn days, the shrub-steppe is stunningly beautiful: understated with fields of wild rye, milkweed pods, balsam root, sages — punctuated by cottonwoods, alders and Garry oaks in riparian bands, now with leaves in reds, golds, and yellows. The shrub-steppe in Yakima is big sky country.
Jackson and I walked along a stream babbling against fallen logs, basalt outcroppings and rounded river stones. This Yakima Valley terrain is not the fierce and primally dramatic landscape we coasters are used to. There are no grand trees of spruce, cedar, or Doug fir. There are occasional stately Ponderosa, with their bark-thick protection against fire; and a few large cottonwoods branching and twisting, staying close to the water’s edge. But the lack of drama in this land is made up for in its quiet resilience and simple enduring beauty. And don’t think the steppe is empty; it’s full of wildlife of all kinds: flying, crawling, pawing and digging.
I grew up in land like this, so returning to the colors and smells of the fall shrub-steppe filled me with wonder and sparked memories of younger days. As a child I was mostly oblivious to the beauty and depth of the world and the cultures around me. I took it all for granted. But this is sacred ground to the Yakama Nation and I’m honored I was able to share it as a kid — it put me on a durable life path. To return as an adult with greater wisdom and respect for other cultures is a profound gift.
