Local housing
Housing bargains on the Peninsula have been a well-kept secret for decades, but the word is out. It’s a financial boon for real estate agents and sellers, but it’s bad news for local housing. How will young families afford a home? And the rental market — already tight — is being further strangulated by the entry of second homebuyers who want to reopen the issue of short-term rentals. I thought we’d decided that question — no more short-term rentals.
But last week, those of us in the Nahcotta neighborhood of 265-268th Place and Sandridge were sent notices about a short-term rental variance request for the property at 26805 Sandridge owned by Bryan Baird. As one adjacent homeowner cogently wrote, “Enough is enough! First and foremost, ordinances 184, 184B and 184C clearly forbid this vacation rental application from being approved, no special permits or variants are allowed. There are an overwhelming number of short-term rentals already which ‘impose unanticipated costs based on use of public right of ways and public services... which constitute an emergency.’ It is hard enough to maintain the character and peaceful living conditions of our residential zone. The county already fails to enforce ordinances that apply to the abandoned home across from Baird’s parcel where we’ve endured piles of renovation garbage, a decrepit truck, [weeds and an unsightly yard] etc., for years. We question whether Real Estate Agents are engaged in nefarious practices, i.e. selling single-family homes at inflated prices with a suggestion that buyers can recoup their investment with short-term renting.”
County Commissioner Frank Wolfe writes, “From the owner’s point of view, they make the case that they have a right to do with [their property] more or less as they please. In some cases, the vacation rental income is used to pay off a house they might not otherwise be able to afford. From the neighbors’ perspective, having a parade of short-term renters passing thorough the property, only staying a few days to a week before the next group replaces them, causes noise, litter, and other problems.” Wolfe concludes, “the county cannot ‘take sides’ without some evidence.”
We have plenty of “evidence” to make the right decision. “Litter, noise,” and a “parade” of vacationers — is this what we want to support? Why would we encourage out-of-towners who want to use “rental income to pay off a [second] house they might not otherwise be able to afford,” as opposed to creating a supportive environment for young families and workers who live here full-time and need fair housing. (The hearing for this issue is May 19, 1 p.m., via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139, or call Zane Johnson at the county DCD, 642-9382 or 875-9356.)
Northwest Pilot Project star Ruth Schuld
Housing is also a problem for seniors. Northwest Pilot Project (NWPP) is a Portland nonprofit created to provide housing options for low-income seniors. They had no idea the powerhouse partner they’d have on their team when Ruth Schuld joined the effort 40 years ago. Ruth, a resident of Golden Sands since August 2020, celebrates her 100th birthday May 19. Ruth has raised the most money in the history of NWPP, more than $140,000. Her total just this year is $21,507.60. Yes, you read that right: in Ruth’s 100th year she’s still raising over $20,000 for her favorite nonprofit.
Who is this amazing woman? Married to Floyd Schuld for 61 years until his death in 2007, she raised four daughters: Linda Paulson (wife of the NWPP founder Peter); Marla McGrew (wife of local real estate agent Gary); Paula Gates; and Barbara Hallman. They describe Ruth as strong, faithful, open-minded, committed to her faith and family, funny, caring, extroverted; and, best of all, “she knows how to live a happy life.”
When I asked Ruth the secret to her longevity she said, “Take it slow.” That seems like advice for the ages. “Slow and steady” could be guidance for all of us, especially post covid shutdown; it’s certainly been Ruth’s approach. As Marla says, “Mom never drove a car and for some people that would be a problem. But if mom wanted to get somewhere, she knew how to get there!”
In 1969 when daughter Linda’s husband started NWPP, Ruth thought she could help by calling a few church friends to pledge for the Walk-a-Thon fundraiser. Soon friends called friends, and friends of friends called friends, and Ruth’s giving-network snowballed. Ruth’s annual springtime donation calls over the years gave her a chance to keep in touch and chat with people. And she was a natural marketeer before marketing was a thing, early on convincing the Hollowdog rock-and-roll band to perform at the Walk-a-Thon on the Portland State University Park Blocks track. (They’re still at it: tinyurl.com/37hwndwu)
Ruth herself has always also participated in the Walk-A-Thon, despite set-backs. As Marla tells it, “Mom has neuropathy in both legs and just after the 2007 Walk-a-Thon she got up from her chair after a snooze, fell flat on the floor, and broke both her legs. But she felt she had plenty of time to get back in the game.” Sure enough, Ruth was back on her feet and walked again in 2008. In 2018 she broke her ankle: same deal — she was back in the 2019 walk at 98! 2020 kept everyone home; and this year’s Walk-a-Thon is also virtual, but you can still pledge and increase Ruth’s total: tinyurl.com/yaptvwnj.
Long life? Keep smiling
Daughters Linda, Marla, “adopted daughter” Nancy Jerrick, and I gathered to talk with her last week. There were tales galore and much laughter about all her adventures. What a storyteller! “Dad arrived first in Portland — it seemed like a pretty big place — and he found work piling rock and bricks, anything to make some money. But we never did find that pile of money.”
Nancy says that Ruth arrived in town soon after her dad and got a job as a timekeeper at the shipyards. “I always admired that she and her dad shared a one-bedroom room and took turns sleeping.” Ruth says, “We figured it out, we were thrifty.” After World War II she and husband Floyd both worked at the Veterans Administration — that’s how they met. Ruth is 100% Norwegian, her parents came over to America together from Kongsberg, Norway. When I ask about “Schuld” — a Scandinavian name? “Oooooh no,” says Ruth, “German. The Germans were rude, they took over our whole town in Norway.” One of the daughters adds, “They took over the whole country — talk about rude.” (I kept quiet about my German ancestors!)
Nonetheless, Norwegian traditions took hold in the kitchen where Ruth was known for her Krumkake, Lefse, Rosettbakkels, Kringele, and Sandbakelse. (Wikipedia has an entire inventory of Norwegian goodies, complete with recipes here: https://tinyurl.com/k697r58k.) All the daughters have fond memories of these treats, especially around holiday times, though evidently Marla is “our Lefse gal now.”
Ruth has raised the most money in the history of NWPP. As she writes, “This annual fundraising Walk-a-Thon has been a focus for me every spring for nearly four decades. Gathering support for this cause from family, friends, neighbors, church members, and other lifetime contacts is meaningful and rewarding. I was not about to skip this year just because I will soon be 100 years of age! The long life I am living provides many opportunities to appreciate how very fortunate I have been, and remain. It is for the many NWPP clients who lack both resources and options that I continue efforts to still do what I can to help.” If only Ruth could inspire us to commit to more sensible and compassionate housing policy on the Peninsula.
Bless you, Ruth, for your sense of humor, your fortitude, and your commitment to helping others. I’ve added you to my list of heroes; you’re a powerful woman who’s been quietly taking care of business for one hundred years, and counting.
