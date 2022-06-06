“Poetry, the only father, landscape, moon, food, the bowl
of clam chowder in Nahcotta, was I happy, mountains
of oyster shells gleaming silver, poetry, the only gold,
or is it, my breasts, feet, my hands, index finger,
fingernail, hangnail, paper cut, what is divine…”
Diane Seuss, 'Six Unrhymed Sonnets,' 6
Cape D: beauty and release
Every once in awhile the stars align, following winds carry you, all your socks emerge from the dryer in pairs. Or, you might find the ruling couplet for what will be a Pulitzer Prize winning sonnet sequence: “…how do I explain/ this restless search for beauty or release?” Thus, a rainy-day visit to Cape D struck Diane Seuss with inspiration. I had the privilege of speaking with this down-to-earth, exceptionally talented writer a couple weeks ago on another one of our lovely misty Peninsula days.
Diane — born in Indiana, raised in Michigan, studied at Kalamazoo College (BA) and Western Michigan University (MSW) — has been perfecting her art for years and has a slew of awards to show for it. The most recent "frank: sonnets" (Gray Wolf Press, 2021), catalyzed by her local residency (about which more soon), is the winner of the aforementioned 2022 Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Also in 2022, she received grants from the Guggenheim Foundation; and, in 2021, won the American Academy of Arts and Letters John Updike Award.
Leading up to that, "Still Life with Two Dead Peacocks and a Girl" (Graywolf Press, 2018), was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the LA Times Poetry Prize. "Four-Legged Girl" (Graywolf Press, 2015) was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize; and "Wolf Lake, White Gown Blown Open" (University of Massachusetts Press, 2010) was the winner of the Juniper Prize for Poetry. Whew!
She’s the real deal
Some folks may think of poetry as a rarified art and poets as pursuing some elite and inscrutable word-roundup. But I think we can attest that world-class word-wranglers can occasionally create something that makes a difference, something that provides solace in troubled times. Sometimes words just land right and become part of our cultural conversation: “To be or not to be;” “miles to go before I sleep;” “good fences make good neighbors;” “I’m nobody, who are you?;” “no there there;” “a rose is a rose is a rose.”
But poets, too, are just people. I found myself particularly inspired by Diane because of who she is — a brilliant poet and an authentic person who’s not afraid to talk about her life. “I didn’t have a book published until I was 40. It landed, came and went, and in a month my ex-husband left me and I became largely a single parent. I didn’t publish my second book until I was 50, and then it won the Juniper Prize. From there I started working with Graywolf Press and things have been pretty much positive rolling forward.” Diane is, indeed, the real deal and on a roll.
Willapa Bay AiR
Diane was a resident at Oysterville’s Willapa Bay AiR in July 2016 (www.willapabayair.org). She acknowledges what we all know but often discount. “One of the things that had a huge impact on my work at AiR was the way the weather constantly changes. I woke up in the middle of almost every night to rain, and by morning there was this certain kind of light, different than light in other places where I’ve lived. I loved the movement of the wind and the ocean to the bay — west to east. I just had this sense of a constant cleansing and purifying that became a kind of energy.”
“There was an awakening of my senses — everything was so new: the scents in the air, the violence of the Pacific. It’s not the usual beach life; it’s very raw. And there’s the capacity to be alone. I was never in a crowd, even though it was July. Somehow I was kept away from that. I guess I sought out places that weren’t full of humans.”
“At AiR we only had human contact at dinner, and it was the same people for a month — which is different than most residencies. We were all artists working in different disciplines, and we got to know each other really well; we had the opportunity to connect and impact each other. I remember my time as heaven to be honest — every single thing: the people, the landscape, the water — it was all heaven!”
"frank: sonnets"
The Pulitzer Prize committee describes "frank: sonnets" as “a virtuosic collection that inventively expands the sonnet form to confront the messy contradictions of contemporary America, including the beauty and the difficulty of working-class life in the Rust Belt” (www.pulitzer.org/winners/diane-seuss). I’d like to add something perhaps those Pulitzer folks may have missed. frank: sonnets is rooted in place, our place. Diane comments on the bay, the ocean, Willard’s bench, clam chowder in Nahcotta, the swallows in the O’ville church eves, the Shipwreck House, bivalves, and, of course, the rain rain rain. Her sonnets grew from those roots.
"frank" is written in the style and tone of Frank O’Hara’s “I do this, I do that” poetic narratives. (And note the title’s double entendre: it’s an homage to O’Hara and to honesty of expression.) On one of her first days at AiR, Diane drove to Cape D but didn’t have the energy to get out of her rental car, so she took a nap in the back seat. That trip sparked the beauty/release couplet. “The idea struck me like a bolt of lightning,” she continues, “I scribbled it down on the car seat on the drive back to my cottage. I wrote eight of the frank sonnets at AiR.”
The sonnet is a classical, almost historically heraldic form of 14 end-rhymed lines with a closing couplet — two lines that address the challenge outlined in the poem. Diane’s inventive form is 14 mostly unrhymed lines of 17 syllables. She pairs the sonnet’s “high-art” with a “working-class” ethos and language. She writes, “The sonnet, like poverty, teaches you what you can do/ without.” Her memoirish collection honors the present moment at the same time she reflects on the past.
Cyndy Hayward, founder of Willapa Bay AiR, says, “We are busting with pride that Diane Seuss was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. Since our founding in 2014 our roster of fellows has been accumulating impressive recognition, including two finalists for the National Book Award, an award recipient from the American Academy of Arts and Letters for first novel, along with several winners of the Rome Prize, the Berlin Prize, and state poets laureate.”
“We’ve supported painters, sculptors, musicians, filmmakers, animators, and even a cartoonist for the New Yorker magazine. On the literary side, we’ve hosted novelists, poets, nonfiction writers, translators, playwrights, screen writers. One resident is the co-creator of the wildly successful podcast, 'Welcome to Nightvale.' Currently, we’re hosting a writer Ursula Le Guin selected before she died to be her authorized biographer.” Kudos to founder Cyndy and the whole support staff at AiR.
Diane is grateful both for her residency in our little corner of paradise and for her resulting poetry collection. “An award like the Pulitzer says your work has worth. It makes all the difference to be seen and heard and acknowledged. In my poetry I talk about some really tough mistakes in my life. I own my stuff. I hope that people who read my work feel that their lives, too, have value, and that they can be honest about who they are.” Diane, thanks for the exquisite poetry — and the advice.
•••
"frank: sonnets" is available at Time Enough Books in Ilwaco (157 Howerton Ave., 360-642-7667), and at Lucy’s Books in Astoria (951 Commercial Street, 503-325-4210).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.