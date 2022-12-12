“You may be finished with covid, but covid isn’t finished with you!”
Embracing my inner goblin
From what I’m seeing these last couple months, it’s time for masks again. With the “Tridemic” of covid, flu and RSV, more regions of the country are coming to that conclusion. Suddenly four of my pod-mates came down with covid for the first time. I guess Thanksgiving did us in. There was a lot of traveling — both on airplanes and in cars — and a lot of mixing with friends and family from elsewhere. So it’s not unusual that we’d have another covid spike.
“An average of one case per day was reported in Pacific County, a 100 percent increase from the average two weeks ago.” (I follow the New York Times covid data page: tinyurl.com/3x7rup4v.) This is without a doubt an underreporting. As one friend said, “We’re in the middle of a combination of awareness and denial.” Meaning, I think, we know covid is still here but we’re hoping if we ignore it, it will go away.
What I’m puzzled about is why I’ve remained covid-free: I’m the only “novid” in my pod (keep reading). Is it because I’ve been a curmudgeon in full “Goblin mode” (the Oxford word for the year). I have been holed up at home except for very very rare occasions. Have I just been extremely lucky? Is it my insistent KN95 mask-wearing, or some other reason hidden in my DNA?
Others are asking these same questions. From a recently posted article on the Henry Ford Health website (tinyurl.com/58zynja2): “At this point, it seems more unlikely to find someone who hasn’t had covid-19 than someone who has. But they’re out there. And these ‘novids,’ as they’re colloquially called, are wondering how they’ve managed to dodge the virus for two and a half years.” Medical experts too are curious about what’s going on. Both long covid sufferers and novids are being studied.
Covid is nothing to mess with
Covid-19 was first called a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. That declaration is still in effect. “Pandemics” are defined as a period of disease known to cause widespread disruption, illness, or death. Whereas the term “endemic” means a disease spreading in a community at a normal or expected level. A pandemic shifts to endemic when the disease is more stable or manageable. Most sites I’ve read think that covid-19 will move from pandemic to endemic in a couple more years. So, folks, heads up — we are still in a covid-19 pandemic. Many medical experts are or will soon be recommending a return to mask wearing. (A 25-pack of KN95s is around $16.)
You might be thinking, “Well, I’m all vaccinated and boostered up. What’s the big deal?” “Here’s the big deal,” says a friend who works in a local medical facility, “covid is 100 percent nothing to play around with! We are seeing another spike now. Some people are coming to our hospitals with covid and the flu.”
Though first not recognized by the medical establishment, long covid is now being correctly diagnosed, and it’s devastating. One previously hale and hearty friend got covid while traveling overseas and now has long covid. She may never get her accustomed level of energy back. Covid can permanently damage the lungs, which means that any kind of simple activity — walking up and down stairs, taking out the garbage — can be nearly impossible. There is no back-up system for compromised lungs, except to be on bottled oxygen.
Another friend lost her sense of smell and taste and has only partially recovered them six months later. Other covid damage is still being discovered. One health site states, “People who had severe illness with covid-19 might experience organ damage affecting the heart, kidneys, skin and brain. Inflammation and problems with the immune system can also happen. It isn’t clear how long these effects might last.” Some folks have long-lasting brain-fog.
Some practical advice
Another medical professional told me, “Because we’re basically done with formal testing and tracking, if you get covid you probably won’t be able to figure out where you got it. There are just too many people [using the home test kits] not reporting positive results.” But if you do have covid symptoms or know you’ve been exposed, here is some simple advice.
From exposure date (if you know), test yourself and stay isolated for at least five days. The CDC says developing symptoms from an exposure takes three days to a full week depending on “viral load.” After that be cautious for another five days by wearing a mask whenever you’re around other people or out in public.
If you are immune compromised or if you’ve had any respiratory problems in the past and you get covid, call your doctor and get a prescription for Paxlovid. (The Ilwaco Pharmacy has it available.) You’ll receive a clearly labeled packet for a five day dose. You’ll take three pills, morning and night, with food. Some people begin to feel better as they’re finishing their five days, but don’t overdue it. Keep resting. There are frequent cases of “rebound covid” after Paxlovid has left your system, though rebound covid rarely causes more than mild or tolerable symptoms.
Covid denial? — get smart!
Pacific County is a great place to live, but we all know that our medical facilities are limited. So why tempt fate? As I float around doing daily errands — at the post office, grocery store, bank, etc. — I seem to be one of the very few people masking up. It appears that in the US some have chosen a misguided sense of “freedom” over a simple matter of neighborly self-protection.
So, a couple final words. First, be responsible; wear a mask, especially if you’ve been exposed to covid. Wearing a mask protects others and yourself. Second, if you do test positive for covid, tell the people who are close to you, or those you’ve recently been in contact with. And if you receive this news from someone, don’t make them feel bad about themselves. Thank them for telling you and ask how you can help. Covid is still going around; we’ll probably all get it eventually.
Mask wearing could likely be required again in some places. So get with the program! It seems obvious that we need to wake up from our covid denial, especially as we enter a winter where flu and other respiratory infections are trending. Let’s get smart, let’s take care of each other this winter.
So, folks, heads up — we are still in a covid-19 pandemic: more than 450 Americans are still dying of covid each day.
