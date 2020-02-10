Be loved, be admired, be necessary; be somebody.
—Simone de Beauvoir
‘Boys in the Boat’ reprise
Last week I started a conversation with you, dear reader, about cultivating an inner life. I started with ideas from “Boys in the Boat,” a book about the University of Washington’s eight-man rowing team that won, against all odds, the gold in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin just as the cancer of Nazi Germany was silently growing.
These boys cultivated the strength of character, discipline, and concentration needed to excel in their chosen sport. Their coxswain created the mantra “mind in the boat” to remind them to focus themselves — solely and completely — on the beat of the oars. This allowed eight rowers to tune themselves so intimately to each others’ rhythms that they could row with “swing” — the concept rowers use to describe the almost mystical togetherness they need to get their oars in the water at the same moment, at the right angle, feather them out, swing them back, and do it over and over again. And all of this mental concentration at the same time their muscles are screaming for relief.
I wondered which came first? — their mental toughness or their physical superiority? Here’s part two of this exploration involving roughly the same period of time but from the European perspective of two individuals using their minds rather than their bodies to shape their inner/outer lives.
Between the wars
As our boys were training for their glory, two French intellectuals were creating a different kind of “swing.” Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre grew up in a time of uncertainty. Both born just before World War I, they were coming of age between the wars. When WWI ended in 1918, though many thought that was the war to end all wars, others understood that the seeds of discontent were sprouting robustly in Germany.
I have a Nahcotta neighbor who’s French and whose mother lived through these war years. I visited him for coffee and a conversation not only about de Beauvoir and Sartre but the history of this period. He shared part of his mother’s story, “My mother’s father, my grandfather, served in WWI and when he came home to his city, Saint-Lô, in northwestern France, he knew the war wasn’t over. He began digging a ditch [I imagine a kind of bomb shelter] for his family. Everyone in town made fun of him and thought he was crazy.”
But he was right; the German war-machine rose from the ashes of WWI and Rommel’s 7th Panzer Unit roared into France. Saint-Lô fell to the Germans in 1940, and when the Americans landed on the Normandy beaches, they targeted the city because it was a strategic crossroads. The bombing took place between July 7-19, 1944, destroying the railway station, the power plant, and 95 percent of the city. The civilian casualties were enormous; but because of the prescient preparations of my neighbor’s grandfather, his family made it through.
“Their city was totally destroyed — my mother, then a young woman, could feel the bomb shock waves all around them — but they survived. My family ended up on the roads with whatever they could take with them to find a new life. Eventually my mother married and settled in the outskirts of Paris — where I grew up — but every time there was thunder my mom would grab us boys and hold us, she was so traumatized by the bombs. My mother is 94 and still alive in France today.”
Parisian occupation and beyond
Meanwhile in Paris during the summer of 1929, de Beauvoir and Sartre had found each other just in time to forge their own revolutionary partnership before the unthinkable Nazi occupation began. (Just as a reminder, Sartre, won the Nobel Prize in 1964 — though he asked not to be considered and declined the prize — for originating the philosophy of existentialism. He’s famous for many plays — probably most widely for “Huis Clos,” No Exit, a classic drama studied by most American students of French; and innumerable political treatises. De Beauvoir is best known for “The Second Sex,” which laid the groundwork for feminism.)
Jean-Paul and Simone came from differing backgrounds — de Beauvoir’s family was wealthier and more proper — but they both had precocious childhoods in intellectual households. Sartre at ten was already writing stories, poems, and essays; de Beauvoir announced at fifteen that she would be a famous author and by eighteen had the beginnings of a novel. Both were brilliant: they placed first and second nationally in the French agrégation exam.
They fell in love, and, despite the de Beauvoir family’s disapproval, were each other’s partners for 50 years. Their lives were twined but individual. Sartre knew he would never be a family man, would never marry; and though de Beauvoir would have liked children, she too was committed to ideals rather than more societally accepted morés. They were lovers at first, though they had other lovers and confidantes throughout their lives; despite their unorthodox partnership, it was always clear their relationship was primary.
When de Beauvoir fell in love with American novelist and Chicagoan Nelson Algren, who asked her to marry him, she said, “That’s out of the question.”
In the last two decades of Sartre’s life he took a younger lover (Arlette Elkaim) and instead of marrying her — which would have deeply hurt de Beauvoir — he legally adopted her as his daughter.
De Beauvoir and Sartre had established traditions: they traveled extensively together, every summer to Rome no matter what; they worked on their various writing projects together; they took care of each other financially and physically until Sartre’s death in 1980.
Inner life lessons?
Here are a few things to consider — Simone and Jean-Paul are examples of how to nurture a fierce loyalty yet retain individual freedom; they demanded of each other a personal and philosophical honesty that they exacted throughout their lives. They were first readers of each others writing, and vociferous critics that improved their respective work. They closely examined and endlessly debated the complex political threads that wove through their lives: Spanish fascism, communist Russia, Marxism, Algerian independence from France, the Cuban revolution, and the French Vichy government collaboration with their German occupiers.
They never abandoned their political morals. Later in their lives, after Gen. Charles de Gaulle returned to more-or-less stabilize a new government in France, de Beauvoir and Sartre were in the streets with the student revolt of ’68. (When police threated to round Sartre up and throw him in jail, de Gaulle said simply, “You don’t arrest Voltaire!”)
So there are many ways to cultivate an inner life. Our boys in the boat did it their way; but other paths exist. Lesson from my neighbor’s grandfather: realistically and honestly evaluate what is going on around you, even when greater powers hide the truth. Keep your own good counsel, and critically decipher the facts.
And from our French philosophers: find your tribe/partner/life-mates and support them even if you disagree from time to time; value loyalty at the same time you value your own intelligence and freedom to act. And, above all else, forge the life you want, even if it appears to be outside the norm.
As my neighbor says, “Remember that Chinese proverb, ‘The crooked tree lives a long life; the straight tree becomes lumber.’”
