 CATE GABLE

The seasons are on a roll

Cooler temperatures in Central Washington — dropping from 100-plus to low 90s — give our fruit growers and ag workers a little respite. But, still, these wacky seasons have wreaked havoc with our state’s fruit crops. Apples might begin to be picked this coming week, but Tim at the Red Barn (and the Little Red School House Sporting Goods) outside of Naches says, “Apples could go into November this year. That means growers will get stuck between picking and cold nights and frost. Everything is weeks late.”

