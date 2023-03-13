Perez speaks at North Jetty

Attendees clap following remarks from Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez during a mini town hall event Wednesday, Feb. 22 at North Jetty Brewery in Seaview. Perez spoke about streamlining housing construction, funding career and technical education programs and simplifying small business loans during her inaugural visit to Pacific County.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

We’re doing the crazy again

Yes, by now you’ve all sprung forward. I sympathize. The politics in some parts of Arizona may be a bit questionable — after her failed election attempt, Kari Lake is still trying to be governor! — but at least they keep their clocks steady. (AZ clocks are locked on Standard Time.) So, as a snowbird, I don’t need to talk it all over again with Jackson, either about why it’s not dinner time yet as we did last November; or how to modify his feeding schedule by fifteen minutes a day until we both agree. Why we can’t as a country land on a time and stick with it is all part of the sausage-making mystery of the American Government.

