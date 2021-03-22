Spring is a time of renewal. Everywhere the crocuses are flaring their colorful heads, the daffs are in full bloom, and plum blossom petals are drifting down like snow — another cycle is beginning.
Some things change, some things stay the same in a recurring dance of life on planet earth. Will we manage to reinstate our Nahcotta Post Office or will we have to settle for new routines? Will we be able to hug each other soon or will the virus peak again? Will we lose our salmon or will we do the right things soon enough to save them? Understanding which battles to fight and which ones to gracefully let go of are, sometimes, daily decisions.
‘Treasure house of my boyhood’
This past week I left peninsula troubles behind and made a quick trip to Yakima. There I saw something that reminded me about the importance of history and the ways it can slip through our fingers if we’re not paying attention.
William Orville Douglas, born in 1898 in Maine, Minnesota, was our longest-serving U.S. Supreme Court justice. At five he moved with his family to Cleveland, Washington on the south edge of the Yakima Valley where he learned to love the out-of-doors: hiking, fishing, picking cherries and working alongside immigrant families. These experiences created his values, inspired him to became a lawyer, and then one of our nation’s most prominent early environmentalists.
“The state of Washington’s Yakima Valley is one of the quietest, most peaceful spots on this earth,” he said. “It has special values for me… it’s the treasure house of my boyhood. It was here I dreamed the dream I lived as a man. This is my Shangri-La.”
Driving through town I was reminded how cavalier we can be about our roots. On one side of an unsightly warehouse, the only thing that remains of Douglas’ family home is a large photo. I guess no one thought soon enough how important it might be to save his house in Yakima, though he’s undoubtedly one of its most famous citizens. It’s a sad comment on what we pass on to the next generation (or what we fail to).
It’s also worth remembering that our peninsula was among the Douglas family’s favorite vacation destinations.
Penttila’s traditions continue
On the other hand, some community continuity is honored. Space doesn’t permit a complete history of Penttila’s Chapel, but let’s just say it can be traced back to 1929 when E.B. Hughes Mortuary created their North Beach office in Ilwaco. (That building still stands across the street from Ocean Beach Hospital on the west side of First Street.) In February 1948, Hatton Funeral Home of Cathlamet opened a Long Beach branch with Eldred Penttila as manager. When Hatton was involved in a serious automobile accident in 1953, the family sold the Long Beach property to Hughes-Ransom and they kept Eldred on as manager.
In 1955 Eldred purchased the mortuary — with living quarters and chapel — and renamed it Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea. (The buildings were former barracks moved to Long Beach from Fort Canby in the early 1950s.) Eldred, a Finn born in Naselle, and Dorthy Penttila owned and managed the business for 60 years.
Ron and Liz Hylton purchased and ran the business from 1988 until 2020.
Erik Andersen purchased the business on July 15, 2020 and is exactly the kind of community-minded person to continue the service Penttila’s is known for. Erik was born in the small northern Minnesota town of “Fosston not Boston,” as he says. (He’s still got that Minnesotan accent to prove it). “I was the youngest of seven kids. I had great parents — both mom and dad are Norwegian — so I’m 100 percent Norsky! I studied at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota for my first three years — elementary education. But I just couldn’t do it — it’s not that I didn’t like kids, I do — but I couldn’t be that much of a disciplinarian all the time.”
“Growing up, one of my good friend’s parents owned a funeral home and he was going to mortuary school. So we started out together, but he only lasted one semester. I finished my BA in mortuary science in 1995, and then — because I really like the outdoors — I moved to Eugene, Ore., where I worked as a mortician on and off for 14 years.”
“I purchased Hughes-Ransom funeral homes in Seaside and Astoria and while driving up to visit my brother in Long Beach, I heard Penttila’s was for sale. I was curious so I stopped by and ended up buying it. Hughes-Ransom used to own Penttila’s too, so now it’s kinda like ‘getting the band back together!’”
“There’s a house behind Penttila’s. It’s a little rough but I’ve been fixing it up and I moved in last week. I like Long Beach — it has more of a community feel than Astoria. More like Fosston — this is more my speed. I like to go to the store and run into people I know.”
How funerals have changed
“Funeral services have changed over the years,” Erik said. “There used to be a lot more embalming and viewings. Now there is less and less embalming, 80-85 percent of people want cremation.”
There is both a science and an emotional side to mortuary work. “I believe in embalming for families who want the viewing experience — and there is definitely science and anatomy involved.” Erik continues. “When they do see their loved ones for the last time it does help some people with the grieving process. But everyone has a different idea about what helps with closure. I think you figure some things you thought were important, but later you realize they weren’t. Grieving a loved ones takes time and work.” There are many legal aspects and paper work also involved. Lots of details to take care of.
I had no idea when I first spoke to Erik that I would get to see him working close up: how he handled Margaret Main’s family was professional and caring. We felt included in the process at every step of the way. He was patient, personable, and accommodating. “Everyone deals with things differently,” Erik says. “I’ve had all kinds of requests, and I try to do the best I can to facilitate a family’s wishes. We’re a small local place so we can tailor to most everyone’s wishes and times. That’s what makes us different than in a big city.”
The other aspect of the job that Erik mentions is that “like doctors, you’re sort of on call all the time. It’s not a business you can schedule.” This may be one reason there seem to be fewer young people interested in the profession. But Erik mentions that his daughter Bella, 22, is apprenticing at a Springfield, Oregon mortuary. “I never thought she’d have any interest in it — and I’m certainly not pushing her. But as she’s gotten older it’s becoming a possibility.”
Erik acknowledges that 2020 was a challenging year to step into a new business. But he emphasizes that “the community support has been great. People can be a little scared to walk into my office — because of covid or just being uncomfortable talking about death — but I hope at some point when things settle down, if anyone wants to stop by, they will just come in and say hi.” (More info at www.penttilaschapel.com.)
He tells me the story about a father dying unexpectedly and the kids coming in to talk about cremation. Erik looked in his files and said, “No, he told me he wanted a traditional burial. You’re doing your kids a service if they know what you’d like or what your expectations are.” Erik is a totally approachable guy. Stop by and say hello.
