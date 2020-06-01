That was the week that was — and what a week! First we pass 100,000 deaths from covid-19, the most for any country on the globe; floods destroy whole towns in Michigan; in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by police, riots ensue in 25 cities, including Seattle; and astronauts “Doug and Bob” (but don’t they sound like some nutty duo from South Park?) make it to the international space station after a ride on SpaceX’s Dragon.
I watched the Dragon launch and flight “uphill” Saturday, alternating with scenes of fire and destruction in major U.S. cities — the sacred and profane. It was “gyro thrusters,” “attitude control,” and “umbilical connections,” competing with “first-degree murder,” “don’t shoot,” and “I can’t breathe.” It’s a lot to wrap one’s head around.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, our essential workers in Washington are struggling to keep doing their jobs in a safe environment with fair pay. As Rutger Bregman wrote in Time (March 18), now we know that essential workers do not include “hedge-fund managers or tax specialist for multinationals.” Essential work is healthcare, education, public transport, food distribution, and grocery store clerking. Unfortunately, as Bregman writes, “the more vital your work, the less you are paid, the more insecure your employment and the more at risk you are in the fight against the coronavirus.”
The Bornstein story
Case in point: if you’re following the story at Bornstein Seafood, you know that the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council, under the leadership of Jenny Pool Radway, opened an Occupational Safety and Healthy Administration (OSHA) complaint on workers’ behalf. The April 18 complaint cited the lack of social distancing and protective gear at Bornstein. (Many thanks to Edward Stratton who’s been following this story for the Daily Astorian.)
Friday, May 1, Bornstein alerted the Clatsop County Health Department that a worker at the Pier I plant had tested positive for the virus, and more testing began. To date, 28 workers have tested positive. (Some of these additional virus cases were added to the Pacific County totals since several of the workers reside on the Washington side of the river.) The plant received a deep cleaning during its two week hiatus and opened again May 18.
Andrew Bornstein, co-owner and vice president, argued that the citation was unfounded, that safety and health recommendations were being followed. Stratton wrote that “The workers claimed managers had only given out masks after the Hispanic council made a donation from its stocks. They said temperatures have not been taken, social distancing has not been enforced, bathrooms have not adequately been cleaned and visibly sick people have not been urged to stay home.”
(Some might also remember that in early December 2016, OSHA fined Bornstein Seafoods $7,600 for “unsafe working conditions” when Seaview resident Magdalena Blandina Ramon Guzman, 63, fell five feet onto a concrete dock after losing her balance shoveling fish into a hopper. She later died at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland. There was no guardrail on the platform where she was working and, oh yeah, fish are slippery.)
I tried to contact Andrew to discuss new safety measures at his canneries. After being given a phone number for him that was no longer in service, I tried an email and received this note, “Sorry Cate, We aren’t interested in discussing our business with the press at this time.” Well, at least he wrote me back. But hey, Andrew, I wanted to get your side of the story told too.
Yakima Valley parallels
I’m in Yakima for sister Starla’s birthday and I found the same disputes for the essential workers in the Fruit Bowl of the Nation — not fishery but fruit packing warehouse employees. Striking worker and 20-year employee of Columbia Reach Shipping, Rosalinda Gonzalez, spoke with me about her concerns. “We want to work, but we want to be able to work safely. We are making a list of concerns right now. We want masks and gloves and we want them to clean the lines, to sanitize the warehouse better.” Another worker said they stand back to back when they work packing apples and that initially the company wanted to charge them $5 for each mask they used.
There were 25 or 30 workers striking along the road in front of Columbia Reach. When I ask about community support, Rosalinda said, “We’ve stood here all day since May 7th and it’s half and half. A lot of people say ‘thank you,’ or honk. But some yell at us too.”
At another warehouse owned by Allan Bros. striking workers finally got the attention of the owners after filing an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. They’re in the midst of negotiations now. Some workers said, “Si se pudo!” (Yes, we did it!) But Agustin Lopez, a member of the workers committee, says, “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
A PUD tale
Also last week I got a heartfelt call from good friend and Ocean Park resident Steve Kovach. He likes to keep busy and had recently spread and compacted 44 yards of 2-inch drainage rock and 33 yards of ¾-inch minus top dressing onto their lane just north of 227th. While that fun was going on, Steve noticed a power pole that was much older than the others and he gave PUD a call about a possible replacement.
Steve thought it would take weeks, but boom — in two days one of the two four-man PUD crews showed up with a bucket truck and got to it. Steve called me to rave about the timely repair. So I spoke with assistant operations manager Bernie Boucher to get the PUD side of the story. Bernie started with PUD 22 years ago, though he said, “You kinda lose track of time after awhile. First I was an apprentice lineman, then a journeyman lineman and I got the foreman position a little over a year ago. When a pole job comes in, an engineer goes out to assess it. We figure what it’s going to take, I assign a crew and get it on the schedule.”
“During this pandemic thing, we’ve been doing a lot of prep work and just trying to stay ahead of the game. We’ve kept all 25 of our staff on. We closed up the office to the public but they can do everything through the internet or phone. All the guys on our crews were provided masks; we check their temperature when they come in. And we never have two guys in the bucket at the same time. Plus we bought gallons of hand sanitizer from Adrift Distillers in Long Beach. The only other thing we did was separate the two crews’ schedules: one comes in a hour later than the other so they’re not both here at the same time.”
Then Bernie shared some factoids about the pole replacement, “Let me look here… that pole has a 37 KVA transformer, so there’s 7,240 volts coming into the top and it’s transformed [hence “transformer”] to 120 or 240 volts going out.” Then I think he said something about a “secondary rider with a conduit,” but I couldn’t be sure.
The short story is they took that old pole out — solid cedar — and put a new completely treated pole in its place. The whole thing took about five hours. Steve watched the whole thing, and when the crew asked if he wanted the old pole, he was elated. Even better — they cut it into pieces for him.
So, all this to say, huzzah to our essential workers! They’re keeping us fed, challenging our values, and keeping the lights on.
